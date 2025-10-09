WH BOND SNOOKER AND DISTRICT LEAGUE – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8
AT THE quarter league season stage there's a new high break holder for Division One.
With the match evenly-poised at 2-2, Luckett’s Aldon Livingston hit an excellent 42 break to win the deciding frame against Olly Daw from Polbathic B.
Trevelmond slipped to second from bottom after being whitewashed by Dobwalls whom Wayne Paffey cracked in a 31 break to steer the team into second.
Essa Club remain top after a 3-2 success over Polbathic A with Mark Summerfield chipping in with a 35 break for the winners.
St Germans came from behind to beat Menheniot 3-2, a result that saw them move off the bottom to be replaced by Downderry B who were beaten 4-1 by third-place Liskeard Cons. St Ive became the first team in the division to defend the Runabout Shield by seeing off visiting Lanreath 3-2.
In the Premier, St Neot defended their Shield by beating newbies Trewidland 5-0, a result that saw Paul Walker’s fine run come to an end.
Matt Vessey produced a 33 break for his team Looe Social, however wins for Martin Hunn, Adrian Olver and Peter Tancock who beat Darran Lock, set St Dominick B up for an away win.
Roger Hawken knocked in a winning 31 break for his team Lerryn against Darell Hidson but saw the team lose 4-1 to Pelynt D, while Pelynt B remain second from bottom after being whitewashed by Freathy. James Edmonds chipped in with a 42 break.
At Pelynt A, Nigel Talling took the last frame against Malcolm Floyd in their 3-2 defeat to Calstock whom Kevin Rich helped with a 29 break.
Leaders St Dominick A continued their fine form with a whitewash victory over Downderry A which includes decent breaks from Ian Hunn (32) and Andrew Pearce (26).
Premier (Week Six): St Dominick A 5 Downderry A 0: Chris Bond 63-17 Nigel Doble, Martin Pitcher 89-30 Nigel Gilbert, Ian Hunn (32) 64-10 Paul Woodman, Tony Farrant 65-25 Phil Ormond, Andrew Pearce (26) 63-3 Richard Broad; Looe Social 2 St Dominick B 3: Matt Vessey (33) 71-28 Darren Hunn, Darren Lock 47-61 Peter Tancock, Jerry Richards 43-40 Martyn Searle, Andrew Bull 41-53 Adrian Olver, Neil Marshall 43-58 Martin Hunn; Pelynt A 2 Calstock 3: Jamie Daniell 68-44 Liam Jones, Les Cudmore 32-56 Viv Wilton, Chris Mitchell 14-62 Kevin Rich (29), Anthony Maddams 28-40 Darryl Edmunds, Nigel Talling 51-38 Malcolm Floyd; Freathy 5 Pelynt B 0: Simon Deacon 74-20 Ethan Kitt, Anthony West 58-36 Rowan Kitt, Chris Trick 52-19 Tim Treeby, James Edmonds (42) 68-18 Oliver Rounsevell, Dave Nicholls 64-20 Phil Hearnden; St Neot 5 Trewidland 0: Ian Hawke 63-8 Guy Williams, Steve Courts 69-61 Paul Walker, Mark Story (28) 57-35 Gary Bendelow, Nigel Collins 44-20 Colin Bunney, Andrew Tamblyn 72-37 Arthur Thompson; Lerryn 1 Pelynt D 4: Roger Hawken (31) 62-34 Darell Hidson, Will Waters 28-63 Johnny Gascoigne, James Stevens 33-46 Darryl Northcott, Andrew Boraston 20-53 Gerry Markwell, Chris Langmaid 30-47 Richard Coombes.
DIVISION ONE: Dobwalls 5 Trevelmond 0: Andy Cole 77-38 Vanessa Scott, Mark Newin 58-26 Darren O'Shea, Tony Dodd 42-37 Wesley Hoskins, Roger Mitchell 51-23 Aiden Williams, Wayne Paffey (31) 57-36 Carl Abrahams; Polbathic B 2 Luckett 3: Steve Cocks 57-21 Dave Jones, Adrian Cocks 5-49 Danny Hobbs, Darren Worden 57-33 Ivan Judd, Anita Ivey 31-40 Andrew Pengelly, Olly Daw 8-64 Aldon Livingston (42); St Ive 3 Lanreath 2: Callum Bunkum 52-50 Andrew Facey, Ivan Hancocks 17-54 David Pendray, Chris Perring 47-15 Darren Coysh, Adrian James 57-28 Michael Haley, Ray Bunkum 44-53 Tom Marjoram; Essa Club 3 Polbathic A 2: Mark Summerfield (35) 55-14 Valighan Delbridge, Simon Clarke 63-47 Richard Baptie, Dan Billing 52-39 Mike Warr, Mark Richardson 31-74 James Bond, Nigel Edmonds 3-45 Mike Ivey; Downderry B 1 Liskeard Cons 4: Brian Stone 50-57 Dan Marchant, Keith Smith 66-23 Russell Hemmings, Alan Swabey 16-56 Mark Snell, Dave Trenerry 31-42 Rob Simpson, Mick Crutchley 42-55 Terry Hooper; St Germans 3 Menheniot 2: Sam Hughes 33-55 Jason Smith, Mick Dodkins 49-18 Nigel Stead, Billy True 18-66 Rob Vince, Joni Robertson 57-48 Geoff Ransom, Nick Avis 64-4 Mike Conbeer.
