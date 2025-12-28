SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST

Liskeard Athletic 3 Dobwalls 0

LEADERS Liskeard Athletic bounced back from their shock defeat at Sticker by seeing off a stubborn Dobwalls side 3-0 at Lux Park on Boxing Day.

The Blues had to wait until the stroke of half-time to go in front through Bailey Mabin’s 25-yard shot, and they secured all three points in the second half through subs Jordan Powell and Ryan Richards.

Dobwalls at Liskeard.
Dobwalls defended well for long spells at Lux Park. (Colin Hilton.)

Powell tapped home in the 71st minute after seeing a brilliant flick from close-range saved from James Lorenz’s cross in from the right, while Richards who was brought off the bench, found the net from a tight angle four minutes from time.

Dobwalls, who defended well for much of the game following their 8-0 hammering by Falmouth Town Reserves six days earlier and lost two players to injury in the first half, are back in action on this Saturday when they welcome mid-table Holsworthy.

The Blues, who are six points clear of Elburton Villa having played twice more than their Plymouth-based rivals, have this weekend off before visiting Falmouth on January 10.

Dan Frazer.
Dobwalls centre-half Dan Frazer gets close to striker Dan Jennings. (Colin Hilton.)

LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Sam Gerken, Josh McCabe, Todd Hanrahan, Scott Sanders; Matt Andrew, Sean Thomson; James Lorenz, George Newton, Dan Jennings; Bailey Mabin. Subs: Ben Collins, Harry Jeffery, Ryan Richards, Jordan Powell, Bailey Gamble.

DOBWALLS: Matt Westall; Fin Neville, Cam Dymond, Dan Frazer, Jordan Bunworth; Cam Copp, Raffy Causson, Ely Causson; Dan Alford, Alex Oshinyemi, Luke Gale. Subs: Scott Kemp, Levi Cable, Kieran Owen, Louis Body.

Men-of-the-match: Liskeard Athletic – Matt Andrew; Dobwalls – Cam Dymond.