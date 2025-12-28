SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Liskeard Athletic 3 Dobwalls 0
LEADERS Liskeard Athletic bounced back from their shock defeat at Sticker by seeing off a stubborn Dobwalls side 3-0 at Lux Park on Boxing Day.
The Blues had to wait until the stroke of half-time to go in front through Bailey Mabin’s 25-yard shot, and they secured all three points in the second half through subs Jordan Powell and Ryan Richards.
Powell tapped home in the 71st minute after seeing a brilliant flick from close-range saved from James Lorenz’s cross in from the right, while Richards who was brought off the bench, found the net from a tight angle four minutes from time.
Dobwalls, who defended well for much of the game following their 8-0 hammering by Falmouth Town Reserves six days earlier and lost two players to injury in the first half, are back in action on this Saturday when they welcome mid-table Holsworthy.
The Blues, who are six points clear of Elburton Villa having played twice more than their Plymouth-based rivals, have this weekend off before visiting Falmouth on January 10.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Sam Gerken, Josh McCabe, Todd Hanrahan, Scott Sanders; Matt Andrew, Sean Thomson; James Lorenz, George Newton, Dan Jennings; Bailey Mabin. Subs: Ben Collins, Harry Jeffery, Ryan Richards, Jordan Powell, Bailey Gamble.
DOBWALLS: Matt Westall; Fin Neville, Cam Dymond, Dan Frazer, Jordan Bunworth; Cam Copp, Raffy Causson, Ely Causson; Dan Alford, Alex Oshinyemi, Luke Gale. Subs: Scott Kemp, Levi Cable, Kieran Owen, Louis Body.
Men-of-the-match: Liskeard Athletic – Matt Andrew; Dobwalls – Cam Dymond.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.