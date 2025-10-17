THE draw for the last 16 of the 2025/26 Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup has been made with the tie of the round being holders Falmouth Town at home to in-form Newquay.
The two clubs have met in the competition in the last two years, both of which have been Town who have then gone on to win it on each occasion.
But Newquay are a side on the rise – sitting mid-table in the Western League Premier Division and look a good bet to keep climbing in the coming weeks.
Falmouth’s Southern League rivals Mousehole have also been handed an interesting tie as they welcome old rivals Helston Athletic.
Helston went down last year to the Western League, but their young squad would love nothing more than to cause an upset at Trungle Parc.
The other four Western League clubs have managed to avoid each other.
St Austell, finalists in the last two years, host Dobwalls while neighbours St Blazey also host opposition struggling at the wrong end of South West Peninsula League Premier West as Launceston are the visitors.
Saltash United make the long trip to Helston to tackle Truro City Reserves, while Torpoint Athletic – third favourites to win the competition for the first time since the 1995/96 campaign – go to Sticker.
There are two all SWPL ties.
Camelford host Bude Town at Trefrew Park in the Atlantic Highway Derby, while 2022 finalists Wendron United make the short trip to Penzance who have found some serious form in recent weeks and welcome Hamworthy Recreation from Dorset tomorrow afternoon in the First Round of the FA Vase tomorrow (3pm).
Such is the test they will provide, they are currently in the top six of the Wessex League Premier Division (Step Five) while the Magpies are in a similar position in SWPL Premier West.
All ties will be played on either Tuesday, November 4 or Wednesday, November 5 with kick-offs set for either 7.30pm or 7.45pm.
Draw in full: AFC St Austell v Dobwalls; Camelford v Bude Town; Falmouth Town v Newquay; Mousehole v Helston Athletic; Penzance v Wendron United; St Blazey v Launceston; Sticker v Torpoint Athletic; Truro City Reserves v Saltash United.
