REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
Sidmouth 29 Launceston 27
LAUNCESTON fell to defeat in the cruellest of circumstances as a late charge down try gave Sidmouth victory at Heydons Lane.
The All Blacks headed to East Devon off the back of victories over Matson and Marlborough, and were able to make two changes to the matchday 18.
Full-back James Tucker replaced Corey Jenkinson which allowed Ollie Bebbington, who went on to score a hat-trick, to return to his favoured position on the left-wing.
Flanker George Harris, a summer arrival from Worthing, was fit enough for the bench.
In windy conditions, Sidmouth took an early lead as flanker Shaun Malton dotted down under the posts after a line-out just five metres out.
They added a second not long after and it was 19-0 before the 25-minute when they went right from a scrum in midfield.
To Launceston’s credit they continued to battle away and reduced the arrears to just four by the break thanks to a superb seven-minute salvo.
Bebbington scored in the corner first on 33 minutes, before adding a second with a brilliant individual try.
Picking the ball up some 60 metres out, he got on the outside of the winger before gassing the full-back to the line.
However, there was plenty of controversy as to whether Tucker’s kick was good or not as after the referee initially gave it with the Launceston linesman raising his flag, further consultation at half-time with the home touch judge ended with just five points being awarded.
That said, the All Blacks still had time for a third try before the break as Tucker took a pass from skipper Tom Sandercock before breaking through from just outside of the 22.
Tucker’s tough day off the tee continued, but they were back in it.
Sidmouth started the second half well and went back to nine points in front as following a scrum they quickly went right before going back on themselves to score in the left-hand corner.
But Launceston have a knack of scoring tries at the moment and got their bonus point on 55 minutes as quick hands sent the ball out to the left flank where Bebbington dotted down for his hat-trick. Tucker’s kick hit the post.
Eight minutes later the Cornishmen were in front for the first time.
A series of pick and gos from the forwards eventually saw the ball go left and Bryant dummied a home defender before cruising over. Tucker added the extras and Launceston had a 27-24 lead with just over 15 to play.
The game’s key moment arrived in the 69th minute as after Tucker played in Brandon Rowley to score in the corner, the referee awarded a forward pass.
Further controversy arrived with a minute to go much to Launceston’s disbelief.
They felt they should have had a penalty try, but Sidmouth went back up the other end.
Launceston then won the ball back, but Tucker’s kick was charged down and a Sidmouth player got their first to seal the most remarkable of wins.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker, Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Morgan Woods, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (capt), Charlie Atwood; Oli Martin, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken, George Bone, Cian Baker, Charlie Tummon, Ben Hancock, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Alex Bartlett, Levent Bulut, George Harris.
Tries: Bebbington (3), Tucker, Bryant; Convs: Tucker; Pens: N/A.
Launceston man-of-the-match: Ollie Bebbington.
