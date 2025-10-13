CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle knows his side need to ‘convert pressure into points’ following a disappointing reversal at Ampthill on Saturday in their second Champ Rugby outing of the season.
The Cornishmen headed to Bedfordshire looking to bounce back from their opening day defeat to Hartpury, and although they were much-improved from their first half performance on matchday one, a failure to score when in good positions cost them dear despite tries from Dan Hiscocks, Arthur Relton and replacement hooker Sol Moody as they went down 26-21.
Speaking shortly after the final whistle at Dillingham Park, Cattle said: “Firstly, I think we responded especially in a physical sense from last week, but you could certainly see the influence on Saracens in Ampthill’s performance, and especially by their young winger (Noah) Caluori who was outstanding and who I think we’ll hear a lot more of.
“One thing we’ll be regretting is the number of visits we made to their ‘22’ and not converting pressure into points. There were some clear opportunities that we just didn’t take and that’s not taking anything away from Ampthill, who defended very well and were dogged to the very end in what was a big physical game.
“We will look at whether we can show more composure and patience when we have the ball, and it is a game we could have won, but the league can be very unforgiving sometimes and ultimately you have to convert your pressure into points, and we simply didn’t do that sufficiently well.”
The Pirates are back in action on Saturday with a home game against Yorkshire side Doncaster Knights (2.30pm).
Donny saw off bottom side Cambridge 42-15 on Saturday, that after a 26-8 reversal at Nottingham eight days earlier.
