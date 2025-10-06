ALAN Paver expects to see a response from his Cornish Pirates side this weekend after kicked off their new Champ Rugby campaign with a narrow 22-21 loss at home to Hartpury.
In what Paver described as a ‘lethargic’ first half at the Mennaye Field, the home side trailed 22-0 at the break to their rivals, who collected tries from Alex Morgan and Will Crane (2) – alongside seven points from the boot of former Pirate Harry Bazalgette.
With a strong wind at their backs in the second half, the Pirates were much improved, but despite a brace of scores from Arthur Relton – either side of one from Sol Moody – they found themselves coming up just short.
“We’re disappointed with the first half, I just think the energy wasn’t there,” conceded Paver. “We looked a little lethargic. That said, I thought Hartpury were very physical in the contact, both sides of the ball.
“With the wind behind their backs, they pressurised us for a lot of the first half. Yes, we came back second half, we showed good spirit, good fight, but overall I think Hartpury deserved the victory.”
Next up for the Pirates is Saturday’s trip to Ampthill, who themselves kicked off their new season with a 45-24 victory at Cambridge.
Paver acknowledged it will be another stern test, adding: “Ampthill are another one of those sides that get thrown together right at the death. They’ve got a good blend of youth and experience, as well as a strong link with Saracens.
“They’re a dangerous side, especially at home, and it’s going to be another physical encounter, so we’ve got to make sure our set-piece is better than it was in this game. To win any game, you’ve got to have that foundation, so that will be a work-on for us this week.”
