By Phil Westren
CORNISH Pirates coach Joe Walsh says they will be ‘raring to go’ when they start their Champ Rugby campaign at home to Hartpury tomorrow afternoon (2.30pm).
The Pirates, under newly-named captain Alex Everett, will lead a team that has welcomed back fly-half Arwel Robson and hooker Morgan Nelson to their ranks, whilst lock Milo Hallam, who last season made six appearances for club, will be making his first start.
Four squad players keen to make their league match debuts for the Pirates, when/if called off the bench, are young fly-half/full-back Louie Sinclair who is dual-registered with Exeter Chiefs, wing Matty Ward, Irish prop Alessandro Heaney, and Australian back-rower Rory Suttor.
A great match day atmosphere can be anticipated at the Mennaye Field, where supporters will notice and appreciate certain close season improvements that have been made about the historic ground.
Looking ahead to the game, Walsh said: “Having had a long and slow-burn pre-season, after getting in our final prep we will be raring to go and perform.
“There has been credit due our new acquisitions who have proved adaptable to our environment, have brought their experience to the group, and are fitting in very well.
“As for a first up fixture versus Hartpury, they are a great outfit against whom we lost two and won two games last season.
“It will inevitably be a real challenge, as we know they will provide strong opposition and will, like us, be keen to get off to a winning start.”
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas, Arthur Relton, Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin, Harry Yates, Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Young, Morgan Nelson, Alfie Petch, Milo Hallam, Josh King, Matt Cannon, Jack Forsythe, Alex Everett (capt). Replacements: Sol Moody, Alessandro Heaney, Ollie Andrews, Rory Suttor, Tomi Agbongbon, Will Rigelsford, Louie Sinclair, Matty Ward.
Referee: Jamie Parr; Assistants: Kevin Williams and Simon Adams; Official 4: Paul Box
Match Day Sponsor: ARW Scaffold Contracting Ltd.
