By Phil Westren
CHAMP RUGBY (SATURDAY)
Ampthill 26 Cornish Pirates 21
AN IMPROVED Cornish Pirates fell to their second defeat in succession as Ampthill ran out 26-21 winners at Dillingham Park.
The hosts, who are now coached by former Pirate Dave Ward, came into the contest off the back of an away victory at Cambridge while the Cornishmen had been beaten 22-21 by Hartpury at the Mennaye Field.
The visitors made two changes to the starting XV as Ben Cambriani was selected on the wing, with Harry Yates moving to centre in place Joe Elderkin, who was shown a 20-minute red card seven days earlier.
Matt Cannon partnered Josh King in the second row, with his ‘6’ shirt worn by Aussie Rory Suttor, who was making his first league start.
Milo Hallam dropped to the bench where he was joined by prop James French who replaced Ollie Andrews.
The Pirates started well in Bedforshire and after a penalty was kicked to the corner, hooker Morgan Nelson was quick to find the hands of lock Josh King, and the first try of the game was quickly scored by scrum-half Dan Hiscocks. Arwel Robson struck his conversion well from out wide to add the extra two points with just three minutes gone.
Ampthill did not take long to respond, with gifted full-back Josh Barton gathering the ball and setting off on a counter that was supported by try-scorer Noah Caluori, a teenage sensation who only recently opened his account on league debut for Saracens. Fly-half Lewis Grimoldby’s successful conversion levelled matters.
The visitors regained the lead on 13 minutes when wing Arthur Relton intercepted a pass to run in 45 metres for his team’s second converted try.
Approaching the half-hour mark the hosts levelled the scores again, when prop Harrison Courtney forced his way over the line for a converted try following Samoan lock Toto Auvaa’s run.
In the build then to half-time, the Pirates dominated territory and possession, but couldn’t find a way through against a dogged home defence.
Hiscocks kicked well out of hand for the visitors, while at the other end, Calouri remained a constant threat.
Aussie lock Aidan King proved a strong ball carrier for ‘the Mob’, and when an overlap was created, their third converted try was scored by centre Oscar Wilson on 50 minutes.
Josh King was his usual industrious self, and gathering the ball three metres out he proceeded to power over the line to enable Robson’s conversion to make it 21-21 just three minutes later.
But perhaps of no surprise it was a second touch down from Caluori on 65 minutes that proved a match-winner, as when the ball bounced, he turned, twisted and secured it to score an unconverted try (26-21).
There was still ample time for the Pirates to sneak a victory, especially after Ampthill lost flanker Charles Rylands to the sin-bin.
The penalty count suddenly mounted against the home side, but it was not to be.
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas; Ben Cambriani, Chester Ribbons, Harry Yates, Arthur Relton, Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Young, Morgan Nelson, Alfie Petch; Matt Cannon, Josh King; Rory Suttor, Jack Forsythe, Alex Everett (capt). Replacements (all used): Sol Moody, Alessandro Heaney, James French, Milo Hallam, Tomiwa Agbongbon, Will Rigelsford, Louie Sinclair, Matty Ward.
Tries: Hiscocks, Relton, King; Convs: Robson (3); Pens: N/A.
