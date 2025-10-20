By Gareth Davies
TRURO City’s assistant boss Stewart Yetton was pleased to see his side on the right end of late goals, after Luke Jephcott’s stoppage-time winner sealed victory for the hosts.
After shipping late against Woking and conceding a penalty that was missed by AFC Totton in the FA Cup seven days ago, Jephcott bagged his fifth of the campaign, turning home Zac Bell’s cross.
Despite dominating large spells of the game, Truro fell behind when Will Harris scored after a mistake from the home side at the back.
But Shaun Donnellan restored parity 10 minutes from time before Jephcott’s heroics in the dying embers.
“It is very nice to be on the receiving end of good fortune and late goals,” Yetton said at full-time. “It is massively pleasing, because it is what we deserved after being very good in the last three or four games.
“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to close games out so to come from behind and win makes the win all that bit sweeter.
“I think we were good value for the win but obviously the goal we conceded was our own doing. We made a mistake and it was one of only two shots they had at goal, while we had six or seven.
“We were more in the ascendancy than them and at the end, there was only one side that looked like winning.”
Truro, forced to lick their wounds after suffering penalty heartache in the FA Cup against Totton on Tuesday, raced from the traps and were dominant during the opening stanza.
However, Halifax defended well and restricted the hosts to just two chances, with Jephcott seeing his effort saved by visiting custodian Sam Johnson and Aiden Marsh shooting wide.
Harris had Halifax’s best opportunity, but Dan Lavercombe kept out his effort.
After the turnaround, substitute Domininc Johnson-Fisher’s deflected shot went wide before Harris profited on a slack pass to round Lavercombe and score.
But Truro roared back and after Jephcott and Yassine En-Neyah were denied by Johnson, they finally drew level when Connor Riley-Lowe’s corner was swept home by Donnellan.
Halifax sacrificed Harris to try and see the game out, but Johnson-Fisher wrestled the ball back high up the pitch and fed Bell, who found Jephcott who arrived unmarked to fire home.
“I didn’t think we were at our best if I am being honest,” Halifax boss Adam Lakeland added. “I felt we had done well to get into the lead, so to be 1-0 up going into the latter stages of the game, you must ensure you get something out of it.
“To lose it through two disappointing goals is bitterly frustrating. We must learn and be better in the next game.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.