By Ronan Tregoning at the Truro City Stadium
ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE
Truro City 2 FC Halifax Town 1
LUKE Jephcott’s stoppage time strike secured a thrilling win for Truro City over FC Halifax Town.
In an end-to-end game that the Tinners were dominating in parts, the home side conceded the first goal just after the hour mark when Will Harris profited on a defensive mistake to net.
Undeterred despite falling behind, Truro piled on the pressure and were rewarded their endeavours after Jephcott whipped in a corner, which Shaun Donnellan managed to turn in to drag City back level.
It was the man from Ponsanooth involved again when, in the dying embers of the game, Dominic Johnson-Fisher raced away, laid the ball off to Zac Bell, he picked out Jephcott at the back post, to give Truro all three points.
Aiden Marsh and Max Kinsey started their first league games for Truro as part of three changes made by John Askey after the midweek FA Cup reverse at the hands of AFC Totton. Ryan Law also returned after missing out on Tuesday’s penalty shootout defeat as his second child was being born.
City started well despite falling to test visiting incumbent Sam Johnson. The hosts were forced to make an early change when Dan Rooney limped off after 16 minutes, replaced by Yassine En-Neyah.
As the half wore on, City upped the ante with both Jephcott and Marsh going close before En-Neyah was bundled over in the box, but referee Aji Ajibola waved strong home penalty appeals away.
And then three minutes before the interval, Halifax went close in a rare foray forward as tricky winger Owen Bray flashed a cross into the patch of Harris, who was denied by City custodian Dan Lavercombe.
After the break the game continued at a frantic pace and home boss Askey blinked first, thrusting Johnson-Fisher into the fray for Marsh.
Will Hugill’s shot from range failed to test Lavercombe before Johnson-Fisher exchanged passes with En-Neyah and the former’s curling effort was turned behind for a corner.
Despite City being on top, a backpass from Kinsey intended for Donnellan after 66 minutes was cut out by Harris. He made no mistake slotting past an onrushing Lavercombe.
Moments later, Kinsey and Lirak Hasani were replaced by Rekeil Pyke and Bell.
The ever-energetic full-back Bell was straight into the fray, playing a great ball into the box that left Johnson flapping, but there was no City player able to hit the net.
Both Jephcott and Johnson-Fisher both had shots well saved by Johnson as Truro pressed, while En-Neyah was next to have a fine header at the back post turned around for a corner. From the resulting flag kick delivered by Jephcott, he found an unmarked Donnellan who bundled home for his first goal for Truro.
Constant City pressure led to an acrobatic Johnson-Fisher effort, which did not quite find the mark.
As a draw seemed likely, four minutes were added on and with Halifax pushing forward, Johnson-Fisher burst clear.
He found the onrushing Bell who crossed low across the six-yard box and via a deflection, there was Jephcott who scored to send the Truro City Stadium into raptures.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Donnellan, Law, Kinsey, (Bell, 69), Rooney, (En-Neyah, 16), Dean, Hasani (Pyke, 69), Riley-Lowe (capt), Jephcott, Marsh (Johnson-Fisher, 50). Subs not used: Stone, Love-Holmes, Kite.
