By Martin Symons
NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO (WEST)
Camborne 41 Old Redcliffians 12
CAMBORNE increased their lead to five points at the top of the table with a seven-try win over Old Redcliffians at the Recreation Ground.
In tricky wet conditions, the Cherry and Whites faced the wind and slope in the opening half but soon went in front when Ben Priddey dotted down from a catch and drive.
On 23 minutes hooker Priddey repeated the dose again, steering over the maul which went unconverted.
The visitors continued to enjoy a good share of possession and prove a resilient force in defence, and got their reward near the interval as Camborne lost the ball at a close-range scrum to concede a soft converted try (10-7).
Old Reds went ahead early in the second half via a second try, before Camborne took total charge.
They responded almost immediately as another maul was finished by Priddey for his hat-trick.
Soon after the hooker took his tally to four with a carbon copy touchdown which also brought the home bonus point. Full-back Kyle Moyle added the extras.
On the hour Camborne pounded the visitors goal line before they went left for fly-half Sam Walker to dot down. Moyle’s kick was good.
‘Town’ went out of sight with their sixth try when an Old Reds mistake gave centre Connor Gilbert the opportunity to touchdown near the posts. Centre Josh Matavesi’s conversion made it 36-12.
Late on, man-of-the-match Jack Andrew had the grandstand crowd on their feet as he set off an unstoppable 40-metre charge to the line to complete the scoring.
CAMBORNE: Moyle, Larkins, Gilbert, J Matavesi, Ducker, Walker, Boyce; Andrew, Priddey, Drew; Hussell, Hughes; S Matavesi (capt), Nicholls, Buzza. Replacements: Southworth, Rolls, Williams, Veimosi, Nowell
Tries: Priddey (4), Walker, Gilbert, Andrew; Convs: Moyle (2), J Matavesi; Pens: N/A.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.