By Rod Davies at Queens Park
COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST (SATURDAY)
Paignton 36 Saltash 33
SALTASH came very close to beating leaders Paignton before a late penalty gave the home side victory.
The Devonians opened strongly but the visitors soon lost Fin Jones through injury after five minutes.
The Cherries went ahead with a converted try 13 minutes into the game following quick handling, but Saltash hit back when a flowing move ended with Will Morton going over in the corner three minutes later.
The strong Paignton pack then pushed the Ashes back towards their own line and were rewarded with a try which was converted (14-5).
Then Saltash began to get back into the match with good covering tackles and more confidence, and on the half-hour Lewis Woolaway broke through the Paignton defence to score, which Jack Pritchard on his 100th appearance for the Ashes converted.
Saltash deservedly took the lead four minutes before the interval as a good move ended with Morton crossing again for Pritchard to convert.
Five minutes into the second half and after sustained pressure, the Ashes increased their advantage with hooker Rob Walsh jinking his way towards the home line before getting the ball down under the posts for a converted try.
A Paignton red card and a Saltash yellow card seemed to change the momentum of the game as the home side regained their control and got a 53rd minute try to close the gap (21-26).
Two minutes later and from a kick ahead, the Cherries retook the lead with a converted try. Saltash were losing their way and conceded again on the hour as Paignton finished off a cross-field passing movement (33-26).
However, the Ashes responded again and the impressive Walsh evaded the Paignton tackles to cross the Cherries line.
Pritchard’s successful kick made it level, but the hosts won it two minutes from time via a penalty from Brad McKee.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Todd Crofts, Seth Jones, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, James Sutton, Lewis Woolaway, Lewis Wells, Charlie Knight, Fin Jones. Replacements: Axel Nicks, Phil Eatwell, Jay Moriarty.
Tries: Morton (2), Woolaway, Walsh (2); Convs: Pritchard (4); Pens: N/A.
