EIGHT Cornish clubs have been represented in the Cornwall President’s XV squad for next Wednesday night’s clash with the Royal Navy Under 23s at St Austell (7.30pm).
The starting XV which will be skippered by Redruth lock Dan Goldsmith has a young feel to it with representation from Redruth, Camborne, Launceston, Saltash, Penzance and Newlyn, Helston, Wadebridge Camels and St Austell, while Exeter University’s Rhys Williams who comes from Newquay, starts on the right-wing.
The front row is made up of St Austell hooker Peter Harris with Penzance and Newlyn’s Declan Prowse and Wadebridge’s Olly Derry either side.
Goldsmith’s partner in the second row is Camborne’s Jack Green, while Kaea Griffiths (Camborne) and Will Symons (Wadebridge) will scrum down either side of No.8 Finley Wolstencroft who has been impressing for Redruth Seconds.
In the backs, Penzance and Newlyn’s Oscar Marr is the fly-half with Camborne’s Will Tanswell inside him.
While Williams is on the right-wing, the other side is Launceston’s try-machine Ollie Bebbington who has already dotted down five times this campaign.
The engine room is made up of Camborne’s Ted Kullich and St Austell’s Jamie Stanlake, the latter the Saints’ in-form back so far in Regional One South West.
The side is completed by Stanlake’s team-mate Archie Bees who celebrated his 100th first team appearance for the club against Launceston on Saturday.
The eight-man bench has Saltash representation in the shape of hooker Rob Walsh and back-rower Charlie Knight, while Helston full-back Ben Rosevear will also hope to get on.
Elsewhere, Penzance and Newlyn backs Harris Eddy and Ben Wragg are included, as is St Austell’s star-man this season Hector Bright and Redruth Seconds duo Cam Leigh and Rohan Ewels.
CORNWALL PRESIDENT’S XV: Archie Bees (St Austell), Rhys Williams (Exeter University), Jamie Stanlake (St Austell), Ted Kullich (Camborne), Ollie Bebbington (Launceston), Oscar Marr (Penzance and Newlyn), Will Tanswell (Camborne); Declan Prowse (Penzance and Newlyn), Peter Harris (St Austell), Olly Derry (Wadebridge Camels), Jack Green (Camborne), Dan Goldsmith (Redruth), Kaea Griffiths (Camborne), Will Symons (Wadebridge Camels), Finley Wolstencroft (Redruth). Replacements: Rob Walsh (Saltash), Cam Leigh (Redruth), Rohan Ewels (Redruth), Charlie Knight (Saltash), Hector Bright (St Austell), Ben Rosevear (Helston), Harris Eddy (Penzance and Newlyn), Ben Wragg (Penzance and Newlyn).
