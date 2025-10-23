By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE LES PHILLIPS CUP (FIRST-ROUND)
Saltash United 1 Barnstaple Town 3
LUKE Mortimore scored twice in four minutes before half-time to provide the foundation for Barnstaple to record an impressive victory at Kimberley Stadium on Tuesday night.
Ben Potter’s side had dominated from the start and it was no surprise when Mortimore gave them the lead after 32 minutes.
Saltash were still trying to come to terms with being behind when Mortimore made it 2-0 in the 36th minute to leave the home side with a mountain to climb.
The Ashes started the second half strongly and midfield man Fin Wilkes reduced the arrears within two minutes of the restart.
But any hopes of a comeback were quashed two minutes later when Tommy Rogers restored Barnstaple’s two-goal advantage.
It was nip and tick for the remainder of the tie and Saltash had a couple of efforts cleared off the line, but the visitors defended resolutely and never really looked like relinquishing their lead.
Ashes manager Lee Britchford: “I was pleased with a lot of aspects of our performance but we conceded three bad goals from our point of view.
“We did well to get a goal back straight after half-time with a good follow-up finish from Wilkesy, but we conceded another goal quickly.
“I thought we dominated the last half an hour and had chances, but take nothing away from Barnstaple, they’re a good team and deserved the result.”
Britchford added: “The game gave us the opportunity to get some players back and to give others some minutes to help us prepare for Saturday’s trip to Nailsea.”
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Max Everall, Rhys Connew, Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Charlie Elkington (Tyler Yendle, 59), Cole Fisher, Fin Wilkes (Tom Huyton, 59), Jayden Gilbert (Ben Waters, 68), Reece Thomson, Joe Preece (Owen Davies, 68). Sub not used: Jack Jefford.
BARNSTAPLE TOWN: Michael Searle; Ashley Mitchell (Joe Grigg, 57), Luke Potter (Oscar Knight, 71), Neil Slateford, Adam Hill, Brodie Montague, Scott Piper, Luke Alden (Gabby Rogers, 67), Luke Mortimore, Tommy Rogers, Josh Parry. Sub not used: Ben Potter.
Man-of-the-match: Luke Mortimore.
