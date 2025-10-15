Saturday, October 18 - Football
National League: Truro City 2 Halifax Tn 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley 1 Mousehole 1, Falmouth Tn 0 Didcot Tn 2.
FA Vase, First Round Proper: Hallen 3 Newquay 1, Helston Ath 4 Lydney Tn 0, Penzance 2 Hamworthy Recreation 3.
Western League, Premier Division: Bradford Tn 1 St Blazey 1, Nailsea & Tickenham 0 Torpoint Ath 5.
SWPL, West Division: Bude Tn 0 Liskeard Ath 3, Dobwalls 1 Wadebridge Tn 3, Holsworthy 3 Falmouth Tn 2, St Day 0 Truro City 2, Wendron Utd 4 Millbrook 1.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Foxhole Stars 2 St Mawgan 2, Gunnislake 3 St Blazey 3, Looe Tn 3 Sticker 1, Millbrook 0 Kilkhampton 4, North Petherwin 3 Callington Tn 2, Saltash Utd 1 Altarnun 0, Torpoint Ath 8 Bodmin Tn 1.
Premier Division West: Ludgvan 5 St Agnes 1, Mullion 0 Hayle 0, Pendeen Rov v Praze-an-Beeble - Post, Perranwell 1 Porthleven 3, St Ives Tn 0 Penryn Ath 2, St Just 2 Redruth Utd 1.
Division One East: Lifton 9 Launceston 0, St Dominick 2 Wadebridge Tn 5, St Stephen 7 St Breward 2.
Division One West: Hayle 1 Newlyn Non-Ath 5, Porthleven 3 Troon 7, Threemilestone 2 Camborne SoM 7.
Division Two West: Perranwell 2 Lizard Argyle 4, St Agnes 3 St Just 1, St Ives Mariners 1 Mawnan 7.
Division Three East: Delabole Utd 2 Boscastle 1, Kilkhampton 4 North Petherwin 3, Launceston 4 Newquay 1, Padstow Utd 8 St Teath 0, St Merryn 4 Looe Tn 0.
Division Three West: Carharrack 1 Troon 10, Holman SC 5 Mullion 0, Mawgan 2 Chacewater 2, Penryn Ath 3 Dropship 6, RNAS Culdrose 0 St Keverne 2, Stithians 6 Perranporth 1.
Division Four East: Bodmin Dragons 8 Lifton 0, St Columb Major 2 St Cleer 0, St Minver 0 Lostwithiel 3.
Division Four West: Dropship 2 Ludgvan 9, Goonhavern Ath 4 St Day 0, Lizard Argyle 2 Falmouth Ath 2, Madron 6 Wendron Utd 6, Newlyn Non-Ath 6 Speak Out Utd 2, Tremough 0 Helston Ath 0.
Sunday, October 19 - Football
Cornwall Women’s Cup, First Round: Bodmin 2 Kilkhampton 0, Ludgvan 1 RNAS Culdrose 2 - AET, Saltash Borough 3 Redruth Utd 1, St Dennis 10 Callington Tn 0, Sticker v Padstow Utd - H/W.
Saturday, October 18 - Rugby
Championship: Bedford Blues 38 Hartpury 30, Cambridge 15 London Scottish 38, Chinnor 47 Coventry 26, Cornish Pirates 15 Doncaster 15.
National League Two West: Camborne 41 Old Redcliffans 12, Chester 38 Taunton Titans 33, Cinderford 43 Hinckley 40, Loughborough Students 42 Exeter Uni 39, Luctonians 28 Barnstaple 10, Lymm 52 Syston 36, Redruth 26 Hornets 0.
Regional One South West: Brixham 46 Topsham 35, Chew Valley 14 Exmouth 31, Lydney 27 Devonport Services 33, Matson 29 Sidmouth 35, Royal Wootton Bassett 39 Marlborough 47, St Austell 22 Launceston 20.
Regional Two South West: Ivybridge 46 Crediton 26, North Petherton 34 Penzance and Newlyn 32, Okehampton 27 Tiverton 26, Teignmouth 14 Wadebridge Camels 49, Wellington 5 Weston-super-Mare 71, Winscombe 60 Cullompton 7.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple 28 Redruth 31, Kingsbridge 34 Newton Abbot 24, Paignton 36 Saltash 33, Plymstock 36 Penryn 22, Torquay 55 Truro 24, Wiveliscombe 46 St Ives 33.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 5 Perranporth 62, Camborne 14 Newquay Hornets 13, Falmouth 42 Wadebridge Camels 13, Helston 34 Bude 17, Liskeard-Looe 31 St Just 19.
Sunday, October 19 - Rugby
Women’s NC One South West (West): Penryn 12 Hornets 7.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bideford v Helston - H/W.
