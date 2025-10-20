By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Bradford Town 1 St Blazey 1
IT SAYS something about St Blazey’s recent improvement that they came away from Bradford disappointed not to have secured all three points.
Harry Probyn’s goal from goalkeeper Kyle Moore’s clearance gave the Green & Blacks a 21st minute lead in a first half they dominated – but the failure to get a second goal proved costly.
Eighth in the table Bradford equalised just before the break with Josiah McKayle heading in from a corner.
Reg Hambly, helping out in the St Blazey dugout while manager Mark Carter is away, said: “The team looked solid and played some good stuff, but despite having a lot of possession we didn’t create much in the way of clearcut chances.
“Tom Strike forced a good save from their keeper from Tyler Elliott’s cross but we couldn’t get the second goal our play deserved.
“As often happens they made us pay, equalising from a corner on the stroke of half-time.”
Blazey were the better side in the opening 20 minutes of the second half without carving out a real chance but Bradford looked the more likely to score in the later stages.
Hambly said: “We were the better side for most of the game so we were disappointed not to win, but it’s a decent point in the end given their home record.
“Mark has got the lads well-organised and that is six games unbeaten now, so things are moving in the right direction.”
Blazey host Newquay in the Les Phillips Cup on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Will Tinsley (capt), Tom Strike, Charlie Hambly, Jordan Bentley, Tom Cavanagh, Callum McGhee (Tom Hensman, 73), Sam Clifton (Harley Collier, 83), Harry Probyn, Tyler Elliott, Teigan Rosenquest. Subs not used: Rio Daly, Harley Smith, Mac Dewsnap (gk).
St Blazey man-of-the-match: Teigan Rosenquest.
