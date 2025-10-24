CAMBORNE willl look to round off the first block of fixtures with an eighth straight victory when they visit Exeter University tomorrow in National League Two (West) (2pm).
The Cherry and Whites have a five-point lead over nearest challengers Luctonians and make the relatively short trip by their standards with a number of changes in position and personnel.
From the side that saw off Old Redcliffians 41-12 last weekend, there are three changes to the starting XV.
Prop Tommy-Lee Southworth is recalled at loosehead and with try-machine hooker Ben Priddey unavailable, skipper Sam Matavesi, a hooker in the pro game with the likes of Northampton Saints, switches from blindside-flanker.
Matavesi’s move means Jack Andrew drops back into the second-row as Adam Hughes reverts to the back of the scrum as Shaun Buzza is rested and Oli Williams comes in for his first start of the season in the ‘6’ shirt.
The backs is far more settled but there is a first start for Frankie Nowell as influential full-back Kyle Moyle, who missed the opening four games through injury, is given a lesser workload from the bench.
He is joined amongst the replacements by Robin Wedlake who was on a Belgium national training camp last weekend.
Looking ahead to the fixture at the Topsham Sports Ground, Camborne head coach Tom Kessell said: “Exeter Uni are certainly a different challenge compared to Saturday whatever side they put out.
“They train a lot, they’re very strong, they are very fit and they try to move you around, but we’ve got plenty of nous in our team and if you look at our recent form, hopefully we’ll have enough to get the job done.
“This week we’ve got everybody available bar one, so it’s given us a real selection headache, which are the sort of decisions you want as a coach.”
Having already visited Chester, Loughborough Students, Hinckley and Syston which are up in the Midlands or even further, a less than two-hour bus drive to Exeter means a different preparation.
Kessell said: “It’ll be nice to stay in our own beds on Friday night.
“We’ve stayed about an hour from where we’ve been playing and then commute in the morning which has obviously worked out pretty well, but this time we’ll have an extra half an hour or so on the coach, which is slightly different, but we’ll be prepared and it’ll obviously be nice to be home on Saturday evening at a decent time.”
Camborne’s ambitions are to reach the third-tier, and to do so must win the division, and Kessell knows they can ill-afford many mistakes in terms of results and selection as they look to navigate the 26-game programme.
He said: “Last year we’d lost one game after eight matches, so if we can get the job done on Saturday we’ll have improved on that which is a massive incentive.
“But we know we’ve got several really tough games coming up with Hornets and Taunton then followed by some of the top teams in Barnstaple and Luctonians, so it certainly doesn’t get any easier.”
He continued: “As I’ve said before, we’ve tried to be clever with a bigger squad this year and give playing opportunities so we don’t burn the candle at both ends.
“That’s the thinking anyway, although time will tell.”
CAMBORNE: Frankie Nowell; Harry Larkins, Connor Gilbert, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; Tommy-Lee Southworth, Sam Matavesi (capt), Jon Drew; AJ Hussell, Jack Andrew; Oli Williams, Jordan Nicholls, Adam Hughes. Replacements: Archie Rolls, Shaun Buzza, Freddie Veimosoi, Robin Wedlake, Kyle Moyle.
