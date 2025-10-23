By Gareth Davies
TRURO City are delighted to announce the signing of Saikou Janneh, subject to international clearance.
The 25-year-old forward has inked terms at the Truro City Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 Enterprise National League season.
Born in The Gambia, Janneh moved to these shores as a teenager and after initially joining Bath City, caught the eye playing Western League football for both Clevedon and Cadbury Heath.
This paved the way for a move to SkyBet Championship side Bristol City in 2018, spending four years at Ashton Gate.
During Janneh’s time with the Robins, he enjoyed loan spells at Newport County, Shrewsbury and Torquay United. His most prudent temporary switch came at Plainmoor during the 2018/19 season, as Janneh netted a double figure return with Torquay winning the National League South title.
After leaving Bristol City, Janneh joined Cambridge United with a loan at AFC Wimbledon during the 2022/23 campaign.
Released by Cambridge in the summer of 2024, Janneh has subsequently been playing in the Middle East for Kuwait Division One team Al-Jazira.
