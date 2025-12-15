Saturday, December 13 - Football
FA Trophy, Third Round: Southend Utd 4 Truro City 0.
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley 1 Falmouth Tn 3, Bristol Manor Farm 1 Willand Rov 1, Didcot Tn 0 Portishead Tn 4, Exmouth Tn 3 Swindon Supermarine 2, Hartpury 0 Winchester City 0, Larkhall Ath 4 Bishops Cleeve 4, Mousehole 1 Malvern Tn 2, Shaftesbury 2 Brixham 0, Sporting Club Inberrow 1 Melksham Tn 1, Tavistock 0 Frome Tn 4, Westbury Utd 0 Bideford 2.
Western League, Premier Division: Bradford Tn 1 Ivybridge Tn 0, Bridgwater Utd 3 Saltash Utd 3, Oldland Abbotonians 0 Sidmouth Tn 2, Paulton Rov 11 St Austell 0, Shepton Mallet 6 Brislington 4, Torpoint Ath 3 Street 1, Wellington 1 Clevedon Tn 2.
SWPL, West Division: Bude Tn 2 Camelford 1, Dobwalls 1 Launceston 2, Elburton Villa 3 Penzance 0, Holsworthy 1 Millbrook 1, Liskeard Ath 6 Wadebridge Tn 1, St Day 1 Callington Tn 5.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Bodmin Tn 3 Altarnun 2, Gunnislake 3 Polperro 2.
Premier Division West: Ludgvan 2 St Just 5, Penryn Ath 5 Wendron Utd 3, Perranwell 3 Redruth Utd 2, Porthleven 3 Mullion 0, St Ives Tn 2 St Agnes 2.
Division One East: St Newlyn East 4 Torpoint Ath 0, St Stephen 5 Lifton 2.
Division One West: Camborne SoM v Hayle - H/W, Falmouth Utd 4 Mawnan 0, Illogan RBL 3 Wendron Utd 2, Penzance 6 Newlyn Non-Ath 0.
Division Two East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 7 Biscovey 0, Lanreath 3 Roche 0, Tregony v Calstock - H/W.
Division Two West: Falmouth DC 1 Lizard Argyle 5, Frogpool & Cusgarne 1 Goonhavern Ath 2, Lanner 1 St Ives Mariners 3, Mawnan 0 Perranporth 3, Perranwell 4 St Just 4, St Agnes 2 St Buryan 6.
Division Three East: Launceston 3 Boscastle 2, Looe Tn 4 North Petherwin 2, Newquay 5 Indian Queens 1.
Division Three West: Dropship 7 Chacewater 5, Mawgan 2 Troon 2, Mullion 1 Constantine 1, Perranporth 2 Probus 0, Stithians 2 RNAS Culdrose 0.
Division Four East: Lifton 9 Lostwithiel 1.
Division Four West: Goonhavern Ath 2 Helston Ath OB 8, Lizard Argyle 2 Speak Out Utd 2, Newlyn Non-Ath 2 Tremough 1, Wendron Utd 4 Madron 4.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Third Round: Boscastle 4 Millbrook 2 (AET), North Petherwin 3 Dropship 2, Pendeen Rov 6 Callington Tn 0, St Blazey 2 Hayle, Sticker 2 St Teath 3, Troon 1 Illogan RBL (AET).
Cornwall Junior Cup, Third Round: Lostwithiel 5 Week St Mary 3.
Tracey Banfield Cup: Saltash Utd 3 Foxhole Stars 1 (AET).
Sunday, December 14 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Bishops Lydeard 1 Saltash Utd 2, Forest Green Rov 2 Sherborne 0, Frampton Rgrs 0 Torquay Utd 2, Gloucester City 2 Pucklechurch Sports 2, Poole Tn 1 AEK Boco 1.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division: RNAS Culdrose v Saltash Borough - A/W, Sticker 5 Kilkhampton 1.
Division One: FXSU 12 Lanner 0, Redruth Utd 0 St Agnes 3, Wadebridge Tn v Ludgvan - H/W.
Division Two: Biscovey 5 St Buryan 3, Charlestown v Launceston - H/W, Porthleven 4 Falmouth 0.
Friday, December 12 - Rugby
Championship: Cornish Pirates 26 Bedford Blues 27, Nottingham 14 Ealing Trailfinders 17.
Saturday, December 13 - Rugby
Championship: Caldy 22 Coventry 33, Cambridge 15 Chinnor 55, Doncaster 30 Ampthill 38, London Scottish 24 Hartpury 33, Worcester 31 Richmond 19.
National League Two West: Camborne 29 Luctonians 15, Exeter Uni 38 Hornets 54, Loughborough Students 28 Chester 28, Lymm 33 Cinderford 43, Old Redcliffians 28 Taunton Titans 26, Redruth 27 Hinckey 10, Syston 39 Barnstaple 17.
Regional One South West: Launceston 41 Matson 5, Lydney 12 St Austell 17.
Regional Two South West: Crediton 43 Wadebridge Camels 14, Penzance-Newlyn 27 Weston-super-Mare 42.
Counties One Western West: Newton Abbot 36 Penryn 33, Saltash 29 Truro 35, St Ives 43 Redruth 17.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude 21 Launceston 0, Helston 40 Camborne 22, Liskeard-Looe 64 Bodmin 10, St Austell 13 Falmouth 25, St Just 12 Newquay Hornets 15, Wadebridge Camels 7 Perranporth 34.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM 22 Lankelly-Fowey 20, Hayle 31 Roseland 17, St Agnes 71 Illogan Park 7, St Ives 71 Saltash 7.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Ivybridge 55 Launceston 12.
Sunday, December 14 - Rugby
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bude 19 Cullompton 59, Truro v Helston - Abandoned.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West): Camborne 15 Kingsbridge 0, Plymouth Argaum 0 St Austell 38.
