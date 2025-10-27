By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey hailed the ‘magnificent effort’ of Truro City’s supporters after 185 visiting Tinners were in attendance for the 2-2 draw away at Gateshead.
The distance of 914 miles there and back from Truro to the Gateshead International Stadium beat the previous record for distance covered to an English league match, which Truro also held after visiting Carlisle United in September.
And the journey must have seemed like it was worth it after 45 minutes when goals from Dom Johnson-Fisher and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain had the Tinners 2-0 up.
But Gateshead, playing with a strong breeze in the second half, saw Kain Adom halved the arrears before former Plymouth Argyle hitman Frank Nouble restored parity.
City were creaking when Nouble netted but they dug in and should have won the game late on when Jephcott couldn’t find the target when in on goal.
“It is a magnificent effort to make the longest journey in English league football,” Askey said at full-time. “(The supporters) really get behind the players and we rarely hear anyone moaning.
“If we hadn't got something from the game, after all those supporters made the journey, it would have been gutting really.
“They deserve the team to do well, for the commitment they make and we will keep battling and fighting to pick up points.”
Reflecting on the game itself, Askey felt the conditions were akin to what the side regularly face at the Truro City Stadium, whilst also being puzzled at why a Lirak Hasani header was ruled out from a corner.
Despite being pegged back to 2-2 with 20 minutes to go, the 60-year-old former Macclesfield and York chief felt his side were ‘gutsy’ in weathering the home side’s storm.
“It was a bit like being at Truro because the wind has played a massive part in the game,” he added. “We went in 2-0 up at half-time after Dom and Luke Jephcott had caused them all sorts of problems.
“It should have been 3-0 because the referee disallows a goal from a corner and we don’t know why. He said Christian has fouled a player, but he’s nowhere near anyone so that is a disappointment.
“At times the wind was gale force and you struggled to get out, but we perhaps should have won the game at the end when Luke is in on goal.
“If we put our chances away like that we would have had more points. But the lads dug in when they got back to 2-2 and if you had asked me would I have taken a point, then I probably would of.
“It was a gutsy performance from the lads, especially after they had their tails up in the second half.”
