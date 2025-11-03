By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 2 Brislington 0
Saltash are firmly in the title race after victory over Brislington at Kimberley on Saturday made it four wins in the last five games for Lee Britchford’s side.
The Ashes are only three points behind leaders Clevedon Town and with a long list of injured players now returning to the squad they are looking in good shape for the rest of the season.
A wonder strike from right-back Max Everall six minutes before half-time broke the deadlock before skipper Charlie Elkington reacted quickest to convert from close-range after a Reece Thomson shot was parried.
It was Everall’s first goal of the season and one he will always remember while Elkington, who scored his first goal of the campaign at Nailsea & Tickenham last week, is capable of contributing more as the season goes on.
Manager Britchford said: “This was another really good result for us. I thought it was a really gritty performance with the boys showing tremendous desire and work-rate.
“Brislington’s league position (fifth from bottom) is not where they’ll finish, they’re a better team than the table suggests.
“They caused us problems in the first 20 minutes and I thought our back three and keeper were excellent. We defended their direct play really well and our midfield denied them any sort of space or time.”
He went on: “Our two goals came at good times. Max scored a worldie from 25 yards and we then had chances to make it 2-0 before half-time.
“Then just after half-time Charlie finished off a tremendous strike from Reece and from there I don’t think there were any scary moments for us.
“Getting players back on the pitch is really important for us which was another bonus for us on Saturday, getting minutes for players and the squad is stronger.
“Hopefully that’s going to set us up well for what looks to be a really tough December.”
The Ashes, who traditionally wear their red, white and black kit at home, played in blue on Saturday because it was a sponsor’s day for Brunel Recycling, who sponsor the away kit this season.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes, Max Everall, Ben Goulty, Tyler Yendle (Tom Huyton, 16), Charlie Elkington, Finley Wilkes (Cole Fisher, 67), Deacon Thomson (Jack Jefford, 67), Reece Thomson, Joe Preece (Jayden Gilbert, 62), Rhys Connew, Hayden Greening. Sub not used: Lee Britchford.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Joe Preece.
South West Peninsula League Premier West latest round-up
MILLBROOK produced a fine second half performance to avoid a banana skin at strugglers Truro City Reserves on Saturday.
The Brook made the long trip to Helston looking to find some form after a recent wobble and when they found themselves 2-0 down at the break, a point, yet alone three, looked an unlikely ask.
Bottom side Dobwalls had another disappointing afternoon as Sticker secured a first away league win of the season.
After a goalless opening 45, the visitors scored within a minute of the restart via Sam Eccleston.
Home skipper Kieran Owen equalised on the hour, but the villagers went home with victory when Connor Cooke netted with 20 minutes to play.
