AFTER taking a few weeks to adapt to the rigours of Step Five football, Newquay’s first-ever voyage into the Western League continues to go from strength to strength.
The Peppermints go to Shepton Mallet tomorrow off the back of an eight-game unbeaten run which has seen them climb to within five points of Sidmouth Town in fifth who occupy the final play-off spot in the Premier Division.
Key to that has been the goalscoring exploits of attackers Louis Price, Jack Bray-Evans and Rhys Simmonds, while Allam Ahmed’s two games as a starter since being called up from the reserves has also brought two goals in both cup and league.
While consolidation after promotion is usually the first task, they can target the final two thirds of the season knowing that with the largest home support in the league, anything is possible.
Last weekend they eased past Bridgwater United 4-2 in Somerset, and will hope for a similar outcome at a Street side who are in fine form themselves.
With leaders Torpoint Athletic having the weekend off following their Les Phillips Cup defeat at Ivybridge Town in midweek, it allows the chasing pack to make up some ground, including fourth-placed Saltash United who host Brislington.
The Ashes, who are five off the top having played a game more, will start as firm favourites at Kimberley Stadium against their Bristol-based opponents who arrive sitting 16th in the standings.
Saltash’s injury-crisis is also showing signs of abating, meaning boss Lee Britchford can utilise his talented young squad depending on the occasion.
The three other Cornish sides in the division are also in action.
Helston Athletic enjoyed an excellent victory at high-flying Paulton Rovers last Saturday, a result which moved the Blues up to ninth and within six of Sidmouth.
However, they face a crunch clash tomorrow when they visit Barnstaple Town with Barum a point clear and with a game in-hand.
St Blazey have worked their way up to 14th in recent weeks, albeit having played 19 times, at least two more than any other side.
Last Saturday’s 3-1 success over strugglers Oldland was much deserved, and they will fancy their chances again tomorrow when they visit a Wellington side who sit fourth bottom, albeit having only taken to the field 14 times.
Both Newquay and Helston will hope for a helping hand from St Austell as they welcome play-off chasing Bridgwater United.
The Saints haven’t won since getting off the mark against Nailsea in early October, but crucially are just six adrift of Oldland with both having 19 outings to go.
Fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Helston Athletic, Bradford Town v Buckland Athletic, Ivybridge Town v Clevedon Town, Saltash United v Brislington, Shepton Mallet v Newquay, Sidmouth Town v Oldland Abbotonians, St Austell v Bridgwater United, Street v Nailsea and Tickenham, Wellington v St Blazey.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.