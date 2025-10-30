LEADERS Newquay Reserves remain clear at the top of the table following a 3-0 success over visiting Pensilva at Mount Wise.
The Peppermints were looking for their 10th win in 12 starts but had to wait until the 37th minute for striker Ben Shaw to put them in front.
But by the hour it was game over as Samuel Fearon doubled the lead on 52 minutes which was added to soon after by Freddie Collins (56). Sam Rogers was then sent off for the visitors.
Saltash United Thirds stay second, two points clear of Nanpean Rovers, albeit having played three more games, after easing to a 4-0 win at St Stephen.
Andrei Holban and Louis Thomas were at the double for the Ashes.
Boscastle is always a tricky place to go, but Nanpean Rovers had no such trouble in a 5-1 victory.
Callum Oldham led the way with a brace while Aaron Beresford, Leo Best and sub Harry Wilshaw all struck against a home side who replied late on via James Bosley.
Dobwalls Reserves cruised to the Division Two East crown last term and sit fourth, three adrift of Nanpean with both having played eight times.
The Dingos edged a close contest 1-0 at St Teath thanks to Reece Willmott 15 minutes from time.
At the other end of the table, bottom side St Dominick Reserves were edged out by Torpoint Athletic Thirds at Lovells Park.
Isaac Lamerton put the Point ahead in first half injury-time which was added to before the hour by Oscar Roberts.
The Doms pulled one back on 72 minutes via Billy Jonas, but they couldn’t force a leveller.
Launceston Reserves’ home clash with fellow strugglers St Breward was played in midweek with the villagers leaving 4-2 winners.
Reece Lovelace (9), Marcisse Campbell (24) and Thomas Stapleton (35) all scored for the visitors in the first half before Ben Welch grabbed the fourth just before the hour.
Elsewhere in the division, St Newlyn East – playing just their fourth game – won 3-2 at Liskeard Athletic Reserves with Owen London getting an 89th minute winner. Earlier, Jake Watson (18) and Ross London (49) were on target for the visitors.
Two sides enjoying good starts met at Lifton as the hosts played out a 2-2 draw with Wadebridge Town Reserves who netted via Sam Richards and Dan O’Hara. Josh Mayne and Liam Rich scored for the hosts.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.