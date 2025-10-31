SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST PREVIEW – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1
FOUR of the top five in the division meet tomorrow afternoon including an East Cornwall derby between leaders Liskeard Athletic and Callington Town at Lux Park (3pm).
The Blues sit six points clear of Elburton Villa having played a game more, and are setting an unrelenting pace having won 12 and drawn just one of their 13 league fixtures.
Not only are they racking up the goals – they put eight past Millbrook in midweek – they also have a watertight defence having only conceded three times in that run.
But Callington are likely to cause a threat.
Dean Southcott’s side themselves have conceded just nine times in 12 starts and sit fifth on 21 points, four behind Wendron United who make the long trip up to the outskirts of Plymouth to tackle Elburton.
Elburton ground out a 2-1 victory at Camelford last Saturday with James Hamson’s winner coming off his backside, but having averaged over four goals in their 11 games before, the narrow wins are the ones which will keep them on the toes of Liskeard before their crunch meeting in 15 days time.
However, Wendron travel having racked up eight victories from 12 starts, although a disappointing 1-0 defeat to strugglers Launceston quelled that momentum somewhat last Saturday.
Mike O’Neill’s side though do have plenty of dangermen and bounced back in style on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory at Truro City Reserves which saw goals from Ryan Reeve (2), Curtis Smith and Liam Andew. Goals are likely at Haye Road.
Elsewhere in the division, Dobwalls sit bottom of the table following their disappointing 2-2 draw at home to a St Day side who equalised in injury-time at Lantoom Park, and the Dingos know they need three points when they welcome Sticker.
Sticker aren’t in the best of form and were beaten in midweek by Camelford thanks to Shaw Cardiff’s second half strike.
Dobwalls are a point behind Truro who host Millbrook, while St Day – a point clear on seven –have a tricky test at mid-table Bude who don’t concede many.
Launceston are fourth from last on eight but have shown signs of life in recent weeks.
Their impressive victory at Wendron was followed by an encouraging display in midweek against Wadebridge Town which saw Sonny Dover’s last-gasp goal give the Bridgers a 3-2 victory.
But the Clarets are starting to gel and will look to continue that momentum when they make the long trip down to Penzance.
The Magpies haven’t played since their FA Vase heartbreak agaist Hamworthy Recreation on October 18, but Mark Vercesi’s side have come into solid form and sit six adrift of Wendron with three games in-hand. The 10 fixtures they have played is the least in the division.
A Wendron defeat at Elburton means a victory for Holsworthy at Wadebridge Town would see them end the day third.
But Wadebridge are on a four-match unbeaten run in all competitions, while the Magpies have struggled somewhat in recent weeks in both league and cup games following a blistering start.
Eighth hosts sixth at Trefrew Park as Camelford welcome Falmouth Town Reserves.
The Camels bounced back from narrow defeats to Liskeard and Elburton on Tuesday night at Sticker, and could end the day as high as fourth, a spot boss Bobby Hopkinson is targeting come the end of the season.
Falmouth are one of the form sides in the division – and bounced back from their late heartbreak at Holsworthy by securing a 1-1 draw at home to Callington Town in a game which they dominated for long spells.
Fixtures (3pm): Bude Town v St Day, Camelford v Falmouth Town Reserves, Dobwalls v Sticker, Elburton Villa v Wendron United, Liskeard Athletic v Callington Town, Penzance v Launceston, Truro City Reserves v Millbrook, Wadebridge Town v Holsworthy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.