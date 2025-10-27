South West Peninsula League Premier West round-up – Saturday, October 25
BOTTOM side Dobwalls missed a glorious chance for three crucial points as fellow strugglers St Day left Lantoom Park with a 2-2 draw thanks to an injury-time equaliser.
Dobwalls were missing nine players for various reasons and with the wind against them, struggled throughout the first half.
That said, they did take the lead 22 minutes in when a pinpoint cross from Kieran Owen on the left was headed home by Alex Oshinyemi.
However, St Day were a threat from corners and soon levelled.
The second half saw the hosts on top for much of it, however they couldn’t convert a number of chances.
They did go in front on 88 minutes when a fantastic run down the right by Dan Alford saw him cut the ball back to the edge of the box for man-of-the-match Levi Cable to smash high into the net.
St Day then stormed forward and equalised as a home player was caught on the edge of the box, and they made no mistake.
The Yellows’ scorers were Zak Rogers and Jago Taylor.
Dobwalls welcome mid-table Sticker this Saturday.
Elsewhere, Callington Town headed to a Falmouth Town Reserves side also in the top six, and in the end had to settle for a share of the spoils.
Cally travelled with an average age of just 21 and included eight teenagers in their line-up, and nearly went ahead when Kieran Prescott’s header from Fin Skews’ corner was brilliantly kept out by Ethan Fearn.
At the other end, Karl Peters – deputising for the unavailable Jake Mead-Crebbin – got down well at his near post.
Then, out of nowhere, Fin Harrison picked up a bit of space on 25 minutes and let fly with his left foot from 25 yards — an absolute cracker that flew into the top corner to give Callington the lead.
Prescott should have done better when he was played through, only to see his effort go wide, as the East Cornwall side went into half-time in front.
Falmouth were much-improved after the break, but found Peters in superb form as he made a series of fine saves.
Cally’s only real opening came when Skews had a go from distance, but his effort went over.
From there, it was mostly backs-to-the-wall stuff — as a number of corners and free-kicks came the home side who were left frustrated as the Cally defence stood up superbly, blocking and clearing everything.
One ball over the top did nearly lead to an equaliser as Falmouth hit the bar, but they got their just rewards on 82 minutes when a corner was headed in by Aaron Hicks.
The hosts understandably smelt blood and went for the winner, while Callington were unable to find the killer moment on the break as they had to settle for a point.
The small matter of leaders Liskeard Athletic away awaits on Saturday.
Millbrook saw off fellow mid-table side Sticker thanks to a late winner from debutant Kieran Morris.
Will Larsen got the Brook goal as they went into the break all square with Sam Eccleston replying for the villagers.
The Brook were due to visit East Cornwall rivals Liskeard last night (Tuesday) and are on their travels again on Saturday when they make the long trip to Helston Athletic to tackle Truro City Reserves.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.