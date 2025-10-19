By Kevin Marriott
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Dobwalls 1 Wadebridge Town 3
MANAGER Kev McCann cut a frustrated figure after watching his Dobwalls side throw away the chance to record their first home points of the season on Saturday.
James Green gave the Dingos the perfect start with an eighth minute goal but Nathan Summers equalised before the break and Kyle Flew scored two second half goals to seal victory for the Bridgers.
McCann said: “We had a really good squad and were very confident of getting our first points at home, but ended up putting in our worst performance of the season.”
Dobwalls took an early lead when a good move found its way to Alex Oshinyemi on the right, he beat his man and fired in a low cross which James Green finished off.
The home side had a couple more really good chances and at that stage they were playing well enough to suggest they could go on and win.
But their fortunes seemed to change when influential centre-back Ryan Winfield had to go off with injury just after the half-hour mark
Summers then equalised for Wadebridge in the 37th minute from a corner that Dobwalls failed to clear properly.
McCann said: “We managed to get to half-time at 1-1 where I tried to solve the problems that we had created ourselves, but we went out and just didn’t follow my instructions.
“The back line which, because of injuries, was now another set of players that hadn’t played together before, just couldn’t stay disciplined enough to drop a bit deeper and as a result Wadebridge found themselves in behind us time and time again.
“If it wasn’t for our player of the match Matt Westall in goal it could’ve been a lot worse.
“Wadebridge scored fairly early in the second half and we just didn’t look like getting back in it – it was like I’d changed the whole team after 30 minutes.
“We didn’t win duels or second balls, couldn’t string two passes together or create anything going forward while also struggling off the ball all over the pitch. After Wadebridge got their third we were well beaten.”
Dobwalls now find themselves bottom of the table and McCann said: “I knew from the start (of the season) how difficult a task it was going to be to be competitive consistently at this level with a completely new team made up of players from the lower levels, many under 18.
“But after getting better and better these last few games I am incredibly disappointed and angry to see us put in such a poor performance – taking us backwards.
“We now have to put it right, get back to the performances that have shown everyone we can compete in this league and start getting wins to climb the table – which I am sure we can do.”
DOBWALLS: Matt Westall, Ryan Winfield (Louis Body, 31), Dan Frazer, Tarren Hames, James Green (Levi Cable, 65), Cam Dymond, Kieran Owen (Francis Pengelly, 58), Fin Neville (Jack Ssengendo, 56), Dan Alford, Alex Oshinyemi, Oscar Quintrell. Sub not used: Scott Kemp.
Man-of-the-match: Matt Westall (Dobwalls).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.