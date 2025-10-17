South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Saturday, October 18
WITH leaders Elburton Villa having the weekend off, the pressure switches to Liskeard Athletic tomorrow as they make the always-awkward trip to Bude Town.
The Blues head to North Cornwall three points Elburton with two games in-hand, but with both sides looking in ominous mood at the moment, one slip-up even this early on could have ramifications come the spring.
Bude are starting to gel as a group and with a healthy core of local talent and a passionate home support, they will look to build on Wednesday night’s 3-1 victory over Dobwalls.
That said, Liskeard have a superb squad packed with players who should be playing a higher standard, and so far have scored 24 goals in their first nine games, although the fact they have conceded just three is even more worrying for opposition players and staff.
While it looks as though the Villa and Liskeard could pull away in a two-horse race, there are four other games tomorrow, several of which involve teams at the wrong end of the table.
Bottom side Truro City Reserves were beaten in the SWPL League Cup on Tuesday night by holders Penzance and they face a crunch local derby at St Day who have in recent weeks, seen off both Millbrook and Launceston at Vogue Park.
However, St Day are only on six points, meaning a Truro victory would draw them level.Dobwalls have a short turnaround from their trip to Bude when they welcome mid-table Wadebridge.
The Bridgers have had an interesting start to the season, but under new boss Steve Flack look to be gradually finding their groove.
A 4-3 success over Middlezoy Rovers last Saturday saw them reach the last 16 of the League Cup.
Just a point separates third-placed Callington and seventh-placed Wendron United.
The Dron have a winnable home game with 10th-placed Millbrook while sixth hosts fourth at Upcott Field as Holsworthy host in-form Falmouth Town Reserves.
Falmouth have won four of their last five league games and have 20 points from just 12 starts.
Holsworthy were unbeaten in their first nine games, drawing four, but have last their last four in all competitions, including a resounding 4-0 defeat at Barnstaple Town in midweek in the Torridge Cup.
Fixtures (3pm): Bude Town v Liskeard Athletic; Dobwalls v Wadebridge Town, Holsworthy v Falmouth Town Reserves, St Day v Truro City Reserves, Wendron United v Millbrook.
