South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Saturday, October 25
ALL but two sides are in action in Premier West on Saturday including leaders Liskeard Athletic’s trip to third-placed Holsworthy (3pm).
The Blues have a three-point cushion over second-placed Elburton Villa in the race for Western League football next term, and have dropped just two points so far in their 11 games.
Last Saturday Darren Gilbert’s men won 3-0 at Bude Town before edging past Camelford 2-1 on Tuesday night courtesy of first half goals from Max Gilbert and Harvey Mullis, the first from the penalty spot.
Holsworthy’s Upcott Field is one of the toughest places to go in the division with a sloping small pitch and intimate atmosphere, as shown by Liskeard losing there last year, one of a handful of results which cost them the title at the hands of Newquay.
That said, they look in a better position to go up this time around, helped by a top-quality squad and better strength in-depth.
However, any mistake will hope to be capitalised on by Elburton who head to Camelford.
The Camels have aspirations of reaching the top four under Bobby Hopkinson, but need to find a way of scoring more goals with a real reliance on the in-form Ryan Downing.
That said, they have conceded just eight times in the league, but that will be put to the test against a Villa side who are averaging four goals per game.
Just three points separate Holsworthy in third and Penzance in seventh.
While the Magpies will back themselves of causing Liskeard problems, the likes of Wendron United, Callington Town and Falmouth Town Reserves will hope for an away victory.
Wendron welcome strugglers Launceston who start life without Neil Price, as Simon Minett is now in sole charge.
Falmouth host Cally at Bickland Park, while Penzance have the weekend off following last Saturday’s FA Vase heartbreak against Wessex League high-flyers Hamworthy Recreation.
At the bottom, Dobwalls dropped to the foot of the table following their defeat to Wadebridge Town and Truro City Reserves’ 2-0 success at St Day.
Dobwalls face a crunch home clash with St Day who are just two points clear on six, and with City without a game, a victory coupled with a Launceston defeat at Wendron, could see the East Cornwall side end the day as high as fourth bottom.
Eleventh-placed Millbrook host the side directly below them in Sticker with both clubs looking to push towards the top half, while another mid-table battle sees Bude Town in 10th make the relatively short trip by their standards down the A39 to Wadebridge Town who are looking in decent shape under Steve Flack.
A Seasiders win would see Steve Hackett’s men leapfrog Wadebridge into ninth.
Fixtures (3pm): Camelford v Elburton Villa; Dobwalls v St Day; Falmouth Town Reserves v Callington Town; Holsworthy v Liskeard Athletic; Millbrook v Sticker; Wadebridge Town v Bude Town; Wendron United v Launceston.
