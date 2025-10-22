SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Camelford 1 Liskeard Athletic 2
TWO goals in four first half minutes gave title-chasing Liskeard Athletic a narrow 2-1 success at top four hopefuls Camelford on Tuesday night.
The Blues headed to North Cornwall level on points with Elburton, and goals from Max Gilbert and Harvey Mullis ensured they headed into Saturday’s trip to Holsworthy top of the table with both sides having both played 11 times.
Camelford, who had the weekend off while Liskeard were seeing off Bude Town 3-0 away from home, were the better side early on but found the visitors’ three-man defence tough to break down.
That said, they took the lead on 24 minutes via an excellent counter-attack. Jacob Ham won the ball inside his own box and his pass found veteran striker Mark Gusterson who sent top-scorer Ryan Downing away one-on-one.
He turned Mullis inside out before placing a finish into the far corner past Luke Gwillam from the edge of the box.
But the Blues are going for promotion for a reason and came roaring back.
First, Gilbert struck home a perfect penalty into the far corner on 27 minutes after Ham was penalised, while soon after they were ahead as striker Bailey Mabin saw a shot saved by Josh Colwill, only for Mullis to prod in from six yards.
The second half saw both teams go for it.
Liskeard skipper Matt Andrew hit the crossbar from 20 yards, while at the other end, Mullis managed to clear sub Shae Cardiff’s effort off the line following Adam Sleep’s ball in.
It should have been 3-1 late on after James Lorenz was fouled, however, Gilbert’s second spot-kick went flying over the bar.
In the end it didn’t matter as Liskeard continued their unbeaten start to the season as they look to secure Western League football after two near misses.
CAMELFORD: Josh Colwill (capt); Sam Watts, Dan Hocking, Adam Sleep, Cam Bidgood; Kenley Dyson, Ross Beare, Jacob Ham; Joseph Parr, Mark Gusterson, Ryan Downing. Subs: Josh Harris, Bailee Deignan, Josh Caddy, Olly Taylor, Shae Cardiff.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Charlie Miller, Elliott Crawford, Scott Sanders; Harvey Mullis, Matt Andrew (capt), James Lorenz, Max Gilbert, Ben Collins; Bailey Mabin, George Newton. Subs: Sam Pearson, Colin Pritchard, Ryan Richards, Dan Jennings, Harry Jeffery.
Camels’ man-of-the-match: Cam Bidgood.
