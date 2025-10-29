By Kevin Marriott at Lux Park
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Liskeard Athletic 8 Millbrook 0
RYAN Richards turned on a vintage individual performance to lead top of the table Liskeard to an emphatic victory over a young Millbrook side at Lux Park on Tuesday evening.
The former Saltash United striker bagged four goals, including a 40-yard stunner, and contributed two assists as the rampaging Blues, who saw Josh McCabe return from suspension, opened up a six-point lead at the summit.
Bailey Mabin scored twice and other goals came from Scott Sanders and the recalled Dan Jennings.
The scoring started in the second minute when Mabin created space for himself with a powerful run along the right and he delivered an inch-perfect cross to the far post where Richards took a touch before making it 1-0.
Liskeard’s second goal in the 10th minute was created from the opposite wing as George Newton used his pace and strength to get away from a defender and crossed for Richards to finish at the far post.
It was 3-0 five minutes later when defender Sanders, still upfield after a corner, was in the right place to divert a pass into the net.
Any hopes of an unlikely Millbrook comeback were ended when Liskeard scored twice in three minutes just before the break with Richards completing his hat-trick before Mabin made it 5-0.
Sean Thomson, who is signed on dual-registration with Western League side Buckland Athletic, came close to getting himself a goal with a 49th minute shot which Millbrook keeper Allan Tercjak pushed away for a corner.
There was a sense of the Blues taking their foot off the accelerator with such a big lead, but urged on by joint managers Darren Gilbert and Wayne Gamble, they finished the game strongly.
Substitute Harry Jeffery was denied a 77th minute goal by a brilliant save from Tercjak, but three minutes later Liskeard did make it 6-0 with Richards unselfishly setting up Jennings for a tap-in after rounding the keeper.
Perhaps Richards knew what he was going to do next! Receiving the ball just forward of the centre circle, he spotted Tercjak off his line and lifted a shot over him into the corner of the net for a high quality finish.
Liskeard rounded off the scoring in the last minute with Mabin struck from close range and referee David Sellars decided that was enough, blowing the final whistle immediately after the restart.
The Blues weren’t the only ones who had a good night. Mr Sellars produced as good a refereeing performance as I have seen in the Peninsula League this season.
Long-serving goalkeeper Cory Harvey has left Liskeard to join title rivals Elburton Villa and the club thanked him for his service and wishes him well in the future.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Ben Collins, Scott Sanders, Sean Thomson, Josh McCabe, Matt Andrew (Harry Jeffery, 46), Harvey Mullis, Bailey Mabin, George Newton (Charlie Miller, 53), Dan Jennings, Ryan Richards. Sub not used: James Lorenz.
MILLBROOK: Allan Tercjak; William Burns, Alfie Shannon (Jayden Preece, 63), Kobi Lau, Joe Rutherford, Abu Camara-Balde, Liam Manchip (Josh Payn, 71), Charlie Brown, Lee Robinson, James Manuel (Kingsley Potter, 85), Will Larsen (William Dawe, 81).
Man-of-the-match: Ryan Richards.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.