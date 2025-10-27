By Kevin Marriott at Upcott Field
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Holsworthy 0 Liskeard Athletic 3
LEADERS Liskeard completed their successful eight-day ‘tour’ of the north of the region on Saturday with a hugely impressive team performance at a typically blustery and cold Upcott Field.
After beating Bude 3-0 last weekend, and winning 2-1 at Camelford on Tuesday, the Blues completed the hat-trick of away wins in some style.
Joint manager Darren Gilbert said: “It’s been a massive week for us. To come out of that trio of games with maximum points, having scored eight and conceded one, makes it a fantastic week.”
They will return to Lux Park on Tuesday night to face Millbrook in very good shape, still unbeaten after 12 games and three points clear of their only rivals for the title, Elburton Villa.
Gilbert said: “It’s another tough week coming up for us with home games against Millbrook and Callington (Saturday).
“I’ve told the players if we can get to the Elburton Villa away game (on November 15) still unbeaten, that game will take care of itself.”
Liskeard made a powerful start at Holsworthy and were 2-0 ahead inside 20 minutes thanks to goals from man-of-the-match George Newton and Ryan Richards – and despite having to play with 10 men for 50 minutes after a harsh red card for Lance Bailey, they rarely looked troubled.
Experienced striker Richards, who is proving an astute addition to the squad, completed the scoring 12 minutes from time.
Gilbert said: “I thought we were brilliant from start to finish. We took the game to them early doors, got ourselves a couple of goals and might have had more before half-time.
“The only thing that marred the first half for us was Lance being sent off. I didn’t agree it was a red card and that’s why I had a word with the referee at half-time.
“Lance was distraught because he felt he was only trying to prevent their player from falling to the ground, but the ref thought he’d got him around the neck.
“I asked him if he’d seen the whole incident, which involved one of their players kicking out, and he said no. So I was disappointed about that.”
But there was plenty for Gilbert and Liskeard to be pleased about. This was their ninth successive league win, during which they have conceded only two goals and scored 28.
Gilbert said: “Our defensive record is unbelievable, as good as it was during my days at Bodmin to be honest. And that is despite not having a settled back four because of injuries and unavailability.”
In such a commanding team performance it was difficult to pick out one player, but Gilbert handed the accolade to young striker Newton.
“George was top class,” said Gilbert. “He never stopped running all game and even when he had to drop back to midfield in the second half he was outstanding.”
Gilbert also praised Holsworthy and their manager Kevin Squire, saying: “Credit to them because they never gave up. Kevin is a top guy and the job he is doing there is bang on.”
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Ben Collins, Scott Sanders, Lance Bailey, Harvey Mullis, Matt Andrew (Oliver Thompson-Chatburn 84), Harry Jeffery, James Lorenz, George Newton, Bailey Mabin (Dan Jennings, 71), Ryan Richards (Alex Noden, 84). Sub not used: Cory Harvey (gk).
Liskeard Athletic man-of-the-match – George Newton.
