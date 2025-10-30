By David Harrison at Pennygillam
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Launceston 2 Wadebridge Town 3
DESPITE coming out on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller thanks to Sonny Dover’s injury-time winner, the Clarets continued their run of improved form when Wadebridge visited Pennygillam on Wednesday evening.
The largest crowd seen at the ground so far this season enjoyed an entertaining affair, with the outcome remaining in the balance until deep into added time.
The Clarets are establishing some welcome continuity in their line-up. The only change from Saturday’s starting 11 at Wendron United saw match-winner from the trip to Underlane, George Bills, and Sam Tattersall change places, with the latter taking a position on the bench.
Manager Simon Minett was able to name a side headed by two genuine goalscorers in Kian Berry and Alfie Fothergill.
Sure enough, it was Fothergill who broke the deadlock with a fine 24th minute effort.
The young striker, relishing his return to Pennygillam having spent time at St Blazey, broke down the right and finished precisely past Bridgers keeper Rob Rosevear.
The Clarets quickly settled into their lead and came within inches of doubling the advantage when skipper Mike Steele saw his shot crash against the crossbar.
However the visitors equalised when a speculative 34th minute Alfie Flack effort found the net from distance.
An entertaining first half ended with the scores level and all three results still entirely possible. Minett’s side moved in front early in the second half through a superb finish by the increasingly confident Fothergill on 49 minutes. The young striker ran onto a through ball and, when confronted by the advancing Rosevear, simply dropped his shoulder, sending the keeper the wrong way, allowing himself a simple finish into an empty net.
At this stage, the Clarets were looking good for a morale-boosting victory, all the more so when the visitors were temporarily reduced to ten men following a dissent offence.
Berry and Fothergill were combining well and the latter saw a sharp downward header well-saved by Rosevear.
However, with the Bridgers back at full strength, they began to exert a degree of midfield control in what had become an absorbing contest. It was no real surprise when Sam Wickins finished a good move with a neat 76th minute finish.
Still the Clarets pushed forward and substitute Joe Jasper missed a good opportunity when he blazed over from eightyards following a good cross from the left.
It looked like a deserved 2-2 draw, but deep into added time the visitors claimed all three points, and repeated the score from August’s reverse fixture, when Sonny Dover scored from close-range.
So ultimately a disappointing defeat, but this performance suggests the Clarets are on the right track and should soon start to move away from the bottom of the league.
LAUNCESTON: Howie Evans; Tom Manuel, Ryan Dawe, Joe Moynan, Jude Jago, Archie Wall, Kian Berry, Mike Steele (capt), Alfie Fothergill, Will Gilbert, George Bills. Subs: Joe Jasper, Jack Stephens, Sam Tattersall, Taylor Davey, Denham Guild.
WADEBRIDGE TOWN: Rob Rosevear; Matt Sanders, Ernie Rix, Louis Taylor, Kyle Flew, Alfie Flack, Sonny Dover, Sam Wickins, Brad Rowe, Greg Eastman, Dylan Peters. Subs: Isaac Varga, Max Anderson, Tom McLachlan, Dan O’Hara, Matt Lloyd.
Clarets’ man-of-the-match: Alfie Fothergill.
