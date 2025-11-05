St Piran League Premier Division East round-up – Saturday, November 1
DEFENDING champions Saltash United Reserves missed the chance to go top of the table on Saturday as they were held to a 3-3 at Looe Town Reserves.
The Ashes, did however move to within a point of their Torpoint Athletic counterparts who were beaten 2-1 at St Mawgan who won it in the 92nd minute through Harrie Tilston.
Torpoint when ahead in the first half when Jamie Hussey found Matthew Cotter, but St Mawgan, who moved up to 11th as a result and with several games in-hand, equalised with 20 minutes remaining via Jack Piper’s free-kick.
Two divisions separated Looe Town and Saltash United Reserves last season, but in the end they shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller.
Looe led 1-0 at half-time via Finn Bartlett’s 25th minute finish, but they needed Archie Sweeney’s brace to secure a draw as Frazer Ferris, Peter Styring and Ben Waters netted for the visitors.
With bottom side Bodmin Town without a game and third from last Gunnislake in Cornwall Intermediate Cupaction at St Blazey Reserves where they lost 5-2, Callington Town Development missed the chance to pull away from trouble as they lost 2-1 at their Millbrook counterparts.
Lewis Elliott got Cally’s goal just before half-time, however Josh Payn and sub Joshua Babb got the home goals as they moved up to fifth ahead of Kilkhampton who lost 1-0 at improving Altarnun thanks to an own goal midway through the second half.
Kilk also missed a penalty which was saved by Kieran Sillifant.
While Torpoint and Saltash have a healthy advantage as the top two, Polperro missed the chance to cement their status as the ‘best of the rest’ as they were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Sticker Reserves who saw Bailey Walker grab an injury-time equaliser.
James Martin put Sticker in front midway through the first half, and although goals from Connor Bone and Tom Whitebrook looked to have secured the Greens another three points, Walker had the last laugh.
Sticker, who are seventh, are four adrift of Polperro in third.
Ten-man North Petherwin produced a remarkable second half comeback to edge a seven-goal thriller with St Austell Reserves at Petherwin Park.
Mark Elvidge gave the hosts a fourth minute lead which was instantly cancelled out by Josh Bragg.
Ben Harrison was shown a red card for the Badgers on the half-hour and Kieran Powell made it 2-1 around the same time to compound Petherwin’s misery.
Kieran Gerry made it all square before the break, but St Austell were ahead again on 65 minutes via Bailey Gillard.
But Petherwin are made of stern stuff and fought back in dramatic style as Lewis Halliday levelled for 3-3 with 85 minutes gone, and then in the fifth minute of injury-time, Sonny Smith grabbed the fourth to spark delirium in the home ranks.
