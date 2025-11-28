LISKEARD-LOOE will look to end Camborne Seconds’ unbeaten start when they welcome the Cherry and Whites to Lux Park tomorrow afternoon (2.30pm).
The Lions have struggled in recent seasons, however the East Cornwall side are enjoying a much-improved time of it and sit fourth in the table with five wins from six outings, and are two points behind second-placed Newquay Hornets with a game in-hand following last weekend’s postponement at Helston.
If Liskeard were to shock Camborne, the Lions could be within six points having played a fixture less.
With plenty of players available yet again, coaches Bryn Jenkins and Tony Smith have named the following side as scrum-half Jay Mason makes his 50th appearance for the club.
LISKEARD-LOOE v Camborne: Kieran Underhill, Alex Kendall, Jack Badnall, Jordan Smith, Sean Simmons, Callum Beaver, Jay Mason; Mike Prowse, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton; Yestin Hutchings, Max Dennison; Will Hoskin, Andy Rowe, Finn Elworthy. Replacements: Mike McCarthy, Ashley Evans, Dan Lethbridge, Tim Naita.
In the same division, Bodmin face a tough test when they visit a Bude side who came down last year.
Bodmin head to Bencoolen Meadow without a win to their name and sit on minus 10 points following a number of concessions.
However, as it stands, they have a team for tomorrow and will look to pull off a shock against a Seasiders side who sit sixth in the table, but just a bonus-point victory away from Newquay Hornets in second.
The Hornets visited Bodmin last Friday night in what was played as a friendly, and ran out 42-12 winners.
