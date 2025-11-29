By David Sillifant at The Rectory
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
Devonport Services 57 Launceston 27
LAUNCESTON earned a late bonus-point but were comfortably beaten 57-27 at leaders Devonport Services this afternoon.
The visitors were in the game at 10-8 down following a brilliant early try from Brandon Rowley which was added to by James Tucker’s penalty, but a try soon after was the start of 33 unanswered points from the Plymouth outfit leading up to the break.
Launceston, helped by the hosts slacking off somewhat, were much improved after the break and ran in three tries to earn some reward which could prove crucial in the coming months.
All Blacks head coach Ryan Westren made four changes from the starting XV that were edged out by Lydney a week earlier as hooker Rory Mead, inside-centre Cam Fogden, winger Ollie Bebbington and full-back Tom Anderton came into the side as Levent Bulut, Tom Sandercock, Morgan Woods and George Harris made way for various reasons.
Devonport started well and after sustained pressure took a sixth minute lead through fly-half Sam Brown’s routine penalty.
But within 60 seconds the Cornishmen were in front as after James Tucker ran the ball from the left touchline, the returning Fogden broke through before offloading to stand-in skipper Rowley to go the rest of the way. The kick was wide but they led 5-3.
Devonport soon responded with a converted try from Brown following some fine interplay with centre Tom Richards.
But straight from kick-off Launceston won a penalty 25 metres out which saw Tucker kick confidently for 10-8 with 12 minutes gone.
However, the rest of the half was a disaster from an away perspective as the hosts ran in five tries, four of which converted.
A combination of slick hands and powerful runners proved much for a Launceston defence that slipped off several tackles.
Back-rower James Hocking got the first following a decent move, as did prop Oli Symons with 15 minutes left of the half.
At 24-8 the next try was crucial and after Anderton tried a pass on the home 10-metre line, rapid winger Harrison Coonick intercepted and went the rest of the way.
There was still time for two more as full-back Billy Orchard went over on the right before centre Dan Lilley set Coonick away for his second.
Westren introduced scrum-half Charlie Atwood at the break and the visitors enjoyed several periods of possession.
They were undone on 51 minutes as flanker Bertie Fordham finished off a brilliant break down the left, but Launceston were rewarded 58 minutes in when Rowley went over from close-range.
George Bone and Bulut were introduced before the hour and they continued to have chances to secure the bonus-point and got within one as a driving maul ended with Atwood sending a pass out to Martin with nobody near him.
Home winger Charlie Groves scored their eighth try on 69 minutes when after Tucker brilliantly kept the ball in from Richard Goldsby-West’s kick to the corner, he reacted quickest to boot it forward and dive on the ball.
But Launceston did at least head home with a point for their efforts as Bone barged over with seconds remaining.
The All Blacks welcome Exmouth on Saturday (3pm).
LAUNCESTON: Tom Anderton; Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, James Tucker, George Hillson; Charlie Short, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Cian Baker, Torin Clarke; Charlie Tummon, Ben Hancock, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Levent Bulut, George Bone, Charie Atwood.
Tries: Rowley (2), Martin, Bone; Convs: Tucker (2); Pens: Tucker.
Launceston man-of-the-match: Charlie Atwood.
