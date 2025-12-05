LAUNCESTON have a five-point cushion over second bottom Marlborough ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with mid-table Exmouth at polson Bridge (3pm).
The All Blacks have won just one of their last seven games in Regional One South West having started with two victories from three, but a healthy bonus-point tally of nine means they are still well in contention.
It meant for last Saturday’s trip to Devonport Services that even with skipper Tom Sandercock unavailable through injury, head coach Ryan Westren had to leave out both Alex Bartlett and Morgan Woods from the matchday 18.
Bartlett’s impressive performance for the seconds at St Just has resulted in an immediate recall as he lines up at prop alongside Rory Mead and Mitch Hawken who retain their place from last weekend.
Charlie Tummon moves forward to the second-row with Cian Baker injured as George Bone starts at blindside-flanker with Ben Hancock and stand-in captain Brandon Rowley lining up at openside-flanker and No.8 respectively.
Charlie Atwood’s impressive second half performance last Saturday earns him a start at scrum-half as head coach Ryan Westren rewards a much-improved second 40.
Hillson is next to him at fly-half, while James Tucker, who started in the 10 shirt, continues at full-back as Tom Anderton drops down to the seconds.
Like last week, Ollie Bebbington and Billy Martin are on the wings with Cam Fogden and Ben Bryant as the centres.
It’s also an important day for the seconds in Counties Two Cornwall.
The Castles visit high-flying Newquay Hornets (2.30pm), but go into the game with a spring in their step following a 29-14 success at fellow strugglers St Just.
From last week’s side, flanker Lewis Dennis, fly-half Tom Anderton and winger Mike Reddan all come in to the starting XV as Bartlett, Ollie Tomkies and Mark Knight make way for various reasons.
LAUNCESTON v Exmouth: James Tucker, Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, George Hillson, Charlie Atwood; Alex Bartlett, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Charlie Tummon, Torin Clarke; George Bone, Ben Hancock, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, George Harris.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES at Newquay Hornets: Richard Jasper, Freddie Ward, Rhys Hughes, Morgan Woods, Mike Reddan, Tom Anderton, Dan Pearce; Oli Martin, Luke Howe, Tom Stevens, Ben Greene, Chris Hall; Tyler Westlake, Lewis Dennis, Finn Stiles. Replacements: Harvey Basford, Tom Walton, Callum Smith, Mitch Acres.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.