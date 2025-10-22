THE first full week of the 2025/26 North Cornwall Table Tennis League took place last week.
Once again the competition compromises a Division One, Division Two and a Division Three which is split into two leagues – North and South.
Division One champions North Hill A showed they mean business by seeing off old rivals Bridgerule A 7-3 in their opener.
Shirley Luckhurst was the star of the show for the hosts with a treble – including seeing off David Streak for the first time.
Streak defeated Iain Oxenham and Mike Briggs, the latter in a five-setter, but although Helen Johns beat Briggs 3-1 in her first match, the hosts took the rest of the points with Oxenham winning twice and Briggs proving too strong for Mark Rowe.
The doubles also went the way of North Hill.
Across the hall, last year’s runners-up Budehaven A whitewashed promoted North Hill C 10-0.
While the scoreline suggests a routine night’s work, the home side – who were boosted by the inclusion of Peter Frier and Phil Greenwood – had their moments but couldn’t quite get the job done against David Sillifant, Richard Ryan and Alistair Prades.
Budehaven B were 7-3 winners at Otterham A – formerly Crackington A.
Division One debutant Louis Konowalik’s first night in the top league didn’t quite go to plan as Ross Paynter, Keiron Chatterjea and Olly Edwards were victorious against the talented teenager, however David Ewen and Nathan Jukes kept their cool in the singles and together in the doubles.
North Hill B won 6-4 at Stratton A despite a treble from Elyot Burnett.
The right-hander beat debutant Juergen Peter, Martin Hynes and Jim Rickwood – dropping just one end in the process – while there other point came via debutant Douglas Galley.
For North Hill, Hynes and Peter won twice and the doubles together, while Jim Rickwood beat Ian Westaway in straight sets.
With North Hill C promoted and nobody dropping down, plus Blisland not entering a team, Division Two has just six teams, although Otterham have added a second side in the league.
Both Otterham outfits ran out 8-2 winners with the B team seeing off their Bridgerule counterparts and the C team Altarnun B.
For the B side, Ross Wilmshurst enjoyed a treble with James Ellis and Judith Cook both adding a brace.
Bridgerule’s points came via Barry Stearman and Shaun Collins.
Otterham C – which consisted of Robin Evans, Peter Ellis and Stephen Parsons – saw off Altarnun B by the same score.
Evans and Ellis were both unbeaten all evening in the singles although Geoff Hale defeated Parsons and combined to take the doubles in a decider alongside Brian Holsey.
The closest match of the week was at Budehaven as the C team drew 5-5 with Altarnun A.
Robin Worden secured all three for the home team with Ezra Jukes adding a brace by edging past David Jones and David Thorpe in deciders.
Paul Burden won twice for Altarnun and lost in five to Worden, while the other points came via the doubles and both Jones and Thorpe proving too strong for Saf Wallace.
The Altarnun derby was held the week before in a rearranged contest.
The A team – which was the same as at Budehaven – won 6-4 despite a treble from Geoff Hale, while Jamie Sims got the better of Thorpe.
Division Three North gets underway over the coming days, while the five-team South started last week.
Monday saw North Hill D beat Pensilva C 4-1 as although John Hillier got the better of Jill Diggory, John Parker won twice and Diggory defeated Gavin Clegg.
North Hill E eased past Pensilva B 5-0 with Mark Robertson and Simon Harrison unbeaten in the singles and doubles.
