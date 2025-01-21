THE Cornwall County Closed Championships’ senior day was held on Saturday, January 11 at Cornwall Table Tennis Centre, St Austell.
There were 50 entrants this year, an increase of ten from 2024.
There were some big shocks in the men's singles as a number of highly-ranked seeds fell at the first group stage or early into the knockout rounds.
A new winner was crowned in the men's singles as Doru Florescu beat reigning champion Tom Clack in straight sets.
Florescu, who is new to the league had a superb day as the left-hander also took the doubles with club-mate Alfie Tangye and the Over 40s Singles crown, the latter secured after fighting back to beat Dave Plumb in a five-set thriller.
On the woman’s side of the draw, Erin Bryant held onto her crown with a hard-fought four-set victory over Kelly Plumb, although Plumb did reach the Under 40s Singles final and take the mixed doubles with Bernadette Thiem.
The results of the finals were as follows: Men’s Singles – Doru Florescu beat Tom Clack (11-3, 11-9, 12-10); Women’s Singles – Erin Bryant beat Kelly Plumb (6-11, 15-13, 11-8, 11-7); Men's Doubles – Doru Florescu and Alfie Tangye beat Ashley Taylor and David Sillifant (11-8, 11-8, 11-8); Women’s Doubles – Kelly Plumb and Bernadette Thiem beat Shirley Luckhurst and Holly Davis (7-11, 11-8, 14-12, 9-11, 11-7); Mixed Doubles – Kelly Plumb and Dave Plumb beat Shirley Luckhurst and Mike Briggs (11-4, 11-7, 12-10); Under 40s – Tom Clack beat Kelly Plumb (6-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-13, 12-10); Over 40s – Doru Florescu beat Dave Plumb (11-6, 7-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-6); Over 55s – Keith Swain beat Malcolm Peters (12-10, 11-2, 4-11, 12-10).
There are two leagues affiliated to Table Tennis England in the Duchy, the West Cornwall League and North Cornwall League.
To find out more, visit https://westcornwall.ttleagues.com or www.tabletennis365.com/NorthCornwall