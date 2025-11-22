By Kevin Marriott
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE - PREMIER WEST
Millbrook 0 Wadebridge Town 2
TWO goals in four minutes in the last quarter of the game secured all three points for Wadebridge at Jenkins Park on Friday night.
Substitute Sam Wickins broke Millbrook’s resistance by putting the Bridgers ahead in the 71st minute and Kyle Flew doubled the lead after 74 minutes.
It was Flew’s 101st goal for the club after hitting the century mark at St Day last week.
The general feeling was that, although the scoreline after more than an hour suggested a tight game, Wadebridge were the better side and deserved the victory.
It was sweet revenge for them, having lost 2-1 at home to Millbrook at the end of August.
Friday’s game kicked off late after one of the floodlights failed half an hour before the scheduled 7.30pm start and the club thanked neighbours Torpoint for providing a portable light which allowed the match to start.
Next up for Millbrook is an away trip to face Penzance on Saturday, November 29, while Wadebridge visit Teignmouth in the Walter C Parson League Cup on the same day. Both games kick-off at 3pm.
Millbrook: A Tercjak, C Stephens (T Burt 45+1), A Shannon, J Richards, J Rutherford, A Camara, L Manchip, W Burns (L Pacey 66), L Robinson, R Knight (C Brown 85), W Larsen.
Subs not used: J Manuel, K Morris.
Yellow cards: R Knight (57), K Morris (90+3).
Wadebridge: R Rosevear, E Bowers (T Robinson 67), I Varga, B Rowe (S Wickins 31), M Sanders, T McLachlan, D O’Hara, G Eastman, K Flew (S Dover 80), A Flack (J McNary 80), E Rix.
Goals: S Wickins (71), K Flew (74).
Referee: C Bolton.
Men of the Match. Millbrook – Jason Richards; Wadebridge – Dan O’Hara.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.