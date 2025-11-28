South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Saturday, November 29
WITH leaders Liskeard Athletic having the weekend off, nearest challengers Elburton Villa can reduce the gap to just three points when they visit mid-table Bude Town.
With the top two yet to meet this term following the postponement of their clash 13 days ago, by 5pm on Saturday both will have played 15 games, exactly halfway through the league campaign.
At the bottom, Dobwalls are four points adrift of second from last Truro City Reserves who are level on points with Launceston and just one behind St Day.
The village side welcome a Wendron United side who could do with a response in their quest for a top six finish, but the Dron will start as firm favourites at Lantoom Park.
But Dobwalls will be even more motivated knowing that with the trio all not in league action – a victory will ensure they end the day right back in the mix.
In-form Penzance have built up a four-point buffer in the race for third, plus with a game in-hand, before they entertain mid-table Millbrook.
The Magpies’ tally of 31 points from 14 outings ensures they sit clear of Callington with the trio of Holsworthy, Camelford and Wendron two further back.
Two of those meet in North Devon as Holsworthy host the Camels in a clash both sides will fancy their chances in.
Holsworthy returned to winning ways last time out at Dobwalls, while Camelford’s last two outings have seen them thrash Wendron United (6-0) in the league before a 4-1 success at Bude Town in the last 16 of the Cornwall Senior Cup.
The other game in the division sees Sticker, eight points ahead of bottom side Dobwalls, visit a Falmouth Town Reserves side who could end the day as high as fifth if they secure victory, Holsworthy and Camelford draw and Wendron fail to win away from home.
The fixture will kick off at the slightly earlier time of 2.30pm due to floodlight issues at Bickland Park.
Fixtures (3pm unless stated): Bude Town v Elburton Villa, Dobwalls v Wendron United, Falmouth Town v Sticker (2.30pm), Holsworthy v Camelford, Penzance v Millbrook.
