St Blazey and District Snooker League latest by Geoff Hawken
BETHEL D went two frames up at Luxulyan after Liam Jones beat Andrew Best and Jason Pascoe potted the blue, pink and black to see off Harrison Burdon, but the home side bounced back through Ryan Bilson (35 break), Gary Spencer and Justin Oxenham to stay top of the Victory League.
Bethel A took the first two frames at home to Tregonissey A as Matt Green took out Jason Cocks on the black and Garry Stephens beat Andrew Gooch. But black ball wins for Geoff Merriman and Kevin Harris, along with a victory for Mark Paulson, saw the visitors victorious.
Len Flower and Phil Ormond took two points for Pelynt at St Neot with Chris Perring, Steve Courts and Darren Lock, the latter with a 44 break, winning for the home side.
Mevagissey B picked up their first victory of the season, defeating St Blazey B by four frames to one.
Ian Millard got the away point, beating Dave Kendall in the final frame after Pete Chambers, Matt Rowe, Mark Gregory and Nathan Shaw had all won for the home side.
St Blazey A jumped to the top of the Rees League after defeating Bugle 3-2.
Keith Moore and Dave Rundle got the visitors’ frames, however the contributions of Billy Vigus, Stuart Dewings and Chris Brown proved vital for the hosts.
Lerryn were another team getting their first win with Les Shakespeare, John Hancock and Terry Middleton all doing the job against Bethel B who replied via Craig Nicholls and Matt Moore.
Bethel C had a close shave against Tregonissey C, but wins for Roger and Paul Smithson alongside Leigh Rosevear proved enough. Lucy Harrison and Mark Richards secured Treggy’s points against Howard Brett and Ben Stunell respectively.
