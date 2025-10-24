St Blazey and District Snooker League latest by Geoff Hawken
PELYNT pulled off a great win at home to Luxulyan in the Team Handicap on Tuesday night (October 21) with Phil Ormond and Jamie Daniell trading frames with Gary Spencer and Andrew Best, leaving Richard Broad’s win over Justin Oxenham to settle the result.
Gorran Haven beat Bethel C 3-1 with victories coming via Lee McKinstry, Rob Bunney’s black ball win over James Smithson and Matt Fox, despite Lee Rosevear replying.
Bethel A had a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Bugle with wins for Matt Green, Andy Peers and Garry Stephens.
Tregonissey A took the first two very close games at Bethel B through Jason Cocks and Mark Paulson, before captain Geoff Merriman sealed the win in style over Matt Moore.
Nick Ferguson gave St Blazey B a winning start at home to Mevagissey C, but Glyn Tamblin levelled things up before Clive Stuthridge and Gavin Dyche managed to secure the next two close frames for Blazey to progress.
Darran Lock knocked in a 39 break whilst defeating Matt Mills of Mevagissey A to get St Neot off to a winning start, while Chris Perring and Anthony Maddams both won tight frames to secure their place in the next round.
Liam Jones put Bethel D in front at Tregonissey B by beating a very unlucky Nate Taylor, but Jowan Truman, Ryan Orchard and Mark Haworth’s re-spotted black ball win over Ross McMenemy saw them through.
St Blazey A also advanced, winning three very close frames at Lerryn.
Team Handicap quarter-final draws for Tuesday, December 9
MAIN: Tregonissey B v Tregonissey C/Mevagissey B; Pelynt v St Blazey A; St Neot v St Blazey B or Gorran Haven; Tregonissey A v Bethel A.
PLATE: Mevagissey C v Lerryn; Bugle v Mevagissey A; Tregonissey C or Mevagissey B v Luxulyan; Bethel B v Bethel D.
