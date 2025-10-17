By Nigel Doble
WH Bond Liskeard and District Snooker League latest
THIS week saw the return of the Handicap League on Wednesday night.
Four groups of six teams, with each one having three from the Premier and Division One, sees each side face off once with the top two going through to the main draw, while third and fourth go through to the Plate and fifth and sixth are knocked out.
In Group One, last season’s Plate runners-up Downderry B travelled to Pelynt A where both teams were a player short, but Pelynt’s Jamie Daniell set his team up for a 3-1 win.
James Edmonds produced the competition’s highest break of 36 for Freathy, but having given a 58 start to St Germans’ Mick Dodkins, he failed to win the frame.
Captain Chris Trick was the only winner as St Germans cruised to a 4-1 win.
St Neot raced to a 4-0 lead, but Liskeard Cons’ Dan Marchant took the final frame against Nigel Collins.
Two teams got off to flying starts in Group Two. Menheniot hosted Polbathic A with Glen Allen clearing up for a 27 break to help in the whitewash, while at Calstock they sent Trevelmond packing.
In a tight match, last season’s runners-up in the main competition – Downderry A – came out 3-2 winners over Trewidland, helped by two black ball frames.
In Group Three, the Pelynt derby between the B and D teams wen the B’s way thanks to wins for Stuart Hill, Steve Eastley and Phil Hearden.
Lanreath led 2-1, but were undone 3-2 as Dan Billing and Mark Summerfield won the last two frames for Essa Club.
At Luckett, the Division One team sent St Dominick B packing with a 3-2 success.
Group Four is the toughest of all on paper.
Last year’s Main champions Lerryn defeated Polbathic B 3-2, while Plate holders Looe Social started with a 4-1 reversal at the hands of Dobwalls.
Also in the group are St Dominick A, who were beaten 3-2 by St Ive.
St Dominick saw Tony Farrant knock in a 33 break in beating Ivan Hancocks, while team-mate Chris Bond cracked in a 35 break but failed to win against Callum Bunkum.
The decider went the way of St Ive as Adrian James’ 27 saw off Martin Pitcher.
