ST BLAZEY AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST ROUND-UP
TREGONISSEY A went top of the Victory League on Tuesday, September 30, after a great win at Mevagissey B where they won two games on the black for a 4-1 success.
Kev Harris, Jason Cocks, Andrew Gooch and Geoff Merriman were all victorious with only Matt Rowe replying for the home side.
Ryan Bilson’s 35 break and Andrew Best with a 37 helped Luxulyan – who also saw Gary Spencer and Harrison Burdon secure victory – see off St Neot 4-1. Darran Lock made a 40 break in the visitors’ success.
Liam Jones did superbly, coming from over 30 points behind to see off Jamie Daniell, but that was Bethel D’s only success as Pelynt ran out winners through John Daniell, Phil Ormond, Len Flower and Richard Broad.
Tregonissey B are the early pacesetters in the Rees League as they racked up another four frames, this time at home to Bethel C.
Only Roger Smithson could stop the rot as Nate Taylor, Jowan Truman, Mark Haworth and Darren Roberts were all successful.
Bethel B caused an upset, beating fancied Bugle by the odd frame.
They raced into a 3-0 lead through Mike Haley, Matt Moore and Neil Williams with Jake Moore and Dave Rundle pulling back the last two.
St Blazey A scraped a win at Lerryn in a close encounter.
Mark Cockayne and Chris Brown got their first two frames with James Stephens and Terry Middleton, replying leaving Billy Vigus to see off John Hancock in the decider to seal the win.
The popular Bethel Social Club House Championship was played over the summer with 21 entries.
In the semi-finals of the handicap competition, Mark Ashton beat Geoff Hawken 3-0 with Paul Baron seeing off Justin Oxenham 3-1.
The final saw Paul beat Mark, helped by breaks of 29, 40 and 50.
