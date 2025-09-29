By Nigel Doble
WH Bond Liskeard and District Snooker League 2025/26 (Week Four)
LAST week’s fixtures (Wednesday, September 24) must have been a record for breaks as 18 were recorded in the WH Bond-sponsored Liskeard and District Snooker League.
In Division One, Glenn Allen hit the division's highest break, knocking in a 39 against Michael Haley from Lanreath. Jason Smith also produced a 26 as Menheniot went on to win 3-2.
St Germans’ grip on the Runabout Shield vanished as they were whitewashed by Luckett whose Aldon Livingstone cracked in a 31 break against Joni Robertson.
At St Ive, Chris Perring had the same break against Ollie Manley with team-mate Adrian James knocking in a 27 to level the scores, only to see Valighan Delbridge win the deciding frame for Polbathic A.
Polbathic B hosted Trevelmond, but with both teams only having four players, Anita Ivey played Darren O'Shea twice. O'Shea nipped in a 30 break in their second encounter.
The top the table clash saw no changes despite a 25 break from Liskeard Cons’ Dan Marchant against leaders Essa Club who had captain Dan Billing win the deciding frame.
Dobwalls’ Roger Mitchell cleared up with a 25 break as he defeated Downderry's Steve Morris for a 4-1 win.
In Division One, St Neot successfully defended the Runabout Shield with wins for Steve Courts, Andrew Tamblyn and Ian Hawke against St Dominick B.
Downderry A continue to float around mid-table after a 3-2 win over bottom team Pelynt A.
Pelynt D’s Gerry Markwell made a 39 break but still lost on the black to St Dominick A’s Chris Bond who saw team-mate Martin Pitcher make a league’s best for the season of 49. Tony Farrant (47) wasn’t far behind.
James Edmonds hit a winning 26 break for his team Freathy as they beat Lerryn 4-1, while Calstock entertained Trewidland with Paul Walker the only player to walk away with a point for the team.
Liam Jones started off with a 27 break against Guy Williams.
With both teams having four players, Kevin Rich went on to hit a 35 break in his second frame against Colin Bunney.
At Looe Social, four decent breaks were made Matt Vessey started off with a 42.
Ethan Kit for Pelynt B had a 27 against Darran Lock but Lock produced a 38 to take victory, while Nick Schween added a 28 break for the team’s 5-0 win.
PREMIER DIVISION: Pelynt A 2 Downderry A 3 – Jamie Daniell 55-43 Paul Woodman; Chris Mitchell 35-70 Rob Gascoigne; Anthony Maddams 59-30 Richard Broad; John Daniell 36-56 Phil Ormond; Nigel Talling 32-53 Nigel Gilbert; Freathy 4 Lerryn 1 – Chris Trick 52-44 Chris Langmaid; James Edmonds (26) 82-30 Andrew Boraston; Simon Deacon 56-31 Roger Hawken; Anthony West 32-39 James Stevens; Dave Nicholls 66-18 Will Waters; St Dominick A 5 Pelynt D 0 – Andrew Pearce 76-26 Keith Armitage; Ian Hunn 66-17 Johnny Gascoigne; Martin Pitcher (49) 59-2 Richard Coombes; Chris Bond 60-53 Gerry Markwell (39); Tony Farrant (47) 87-1 Barry Evans; Looe Social 5 Pelynt B 0 – Matt Vessey (42) 62-20 Andy Gallantry; Darran Lock (38) 72-32 Ethan Kit (27); Nick Schween (28) 60-23 Tim Treeby; Jerry Richards 68-25 Oliver Rounsevell; Neil Marshall 84-42 Phil Hearnden; Calstock 4 Trewidland 1 – Liam Jones (27) 58-13 Guy Williams; Kevin Rich 52-10 Colin Bunney; Darryl Edmunds 35-44 Paul Walker; Malcolm Floyd 65-7 Arthur Thompson; Kevin Rich (35) 50-27 Colin Bunney (Both played twice, Rule 16); St Neot 3 St Dominick B 2 – Steve Courts 50-38 Peter Tancock; Andrew Tamblyn 57-41 Martyn Searle; Mark Pearce 29-73 Darren Hunn; Ian Hawke 52-49 Adrian Olver; Mark Story 37-76 Martin Hunn.
DIVISION ONE: Downderry B 1 Dobwalls 4 – Dave Trenerry 12-56 Andy Cole; Alan Swabey 73-41 Tony Brend; Steve Morris 13-92 Roger Mitchell (25 clearance); Brian Stone 26-65 Wayne Sibley; Mick Crutchley 30-69 Wayne Paffey; Polbathic B 3 Trevelmond 2 – Anita Ivey 30-40 Darren O'Shea; Steve Cocks 69-22 Vanessa Scott; Olly Daw 50-3 Aiden Williams; Darren Worden 59-20 Mike Scott Snr; Anita Ivey 8-55 Darren O'Shea (Both played twice, Rule 16); St Germans 0 Luckett 5 – Abi Dodkins 29-53 Danny Hobbs; Billy True 41-59 Dave Jones; Joni Robertson 19-56 Aldon Livingston (31); Sam Hughes 32-59 Ivan Judd; Julian True 23-62 Andrew Pengelly; Menheniot 3 Lanreath 2 – Nigel Stead 24-66 Mark Facey; Glenn Allen (39) 70-12 Michael Haley; Geoff Ransom 15-40 Darren Coysh; Jason Smith (26) 54-37 David Pendray; Alan Thomas 52-19 Tom Marjoram; St Ive 2 Polbathic A 3 – Liam Bunkum 33-62 Mike Warr; Chris Perring (31) 67-6 Ollie Manley; Gordon Willey 40-42 Richard Baptie; Adrian James (27) 62-1 James Bond; Ray Bunkum 37-52 Valighan Delbridge; Essa Club 3 Liskeard Cons 2 – Mark Summerfield 54-3 Rob Simpson; Mike Hughes 16-51 Dan Marchant (25); Mark Richardson 26-47 Mark Snell; Adrian Tomkies 46-31 Terry Hooper; Dan Billing 61-24 Russell Hemmings.
