Liskeard and District Snooker League latest
LERRYN caused the biggest shock of the week in the Premier on Wednesday, January 14 as despite Darren Lock hitting a 40 for second-placed Looe Social to go 2-0 up, their opponents took the last three with Lerryn’s Roger Hawken knocking in a 28 break in the deciding frame.
It means that there are now four teams in contention for the runners-up spot with only two points between them.
St Dominick B stay third with Darren Hunn cracking in a big 58 break with a 4-1 result over Pelynt A whose only winner was Nigel Talling.
Joint fourth and fifth St Neot and Freathy both whitewashed their opponents Pelynt D and Trewidland respectively in which Freathy held on to the Runabout Shield and saw James Edmonds in fine form, producing breaks of 38 & 25.
Defending champions St Dominick A are 11 points clear at the top having defeated Pelynt B 5-0, while wins for Viv Wilton, Darryl Edmunds and Kevin Rich set up Calstock for a 3-2 success over Downderry A.
For the ninth time this season, the Division One Runabout Shield is in new hands, this time being Liskeard Cons helped by Terry Hopper whipping in a 27 break and Russell Hemmings who won twice as they defeated Polbathic B 3-2.
Top the table clash saw leaders Essa Club extend their lead to five points with their 3-2 result over Dobwalls who are only 3 points ahead of Lanreath who defeated Downderry B 4-1.
St Germans stay bottom, but only just as they lost in a tight match 3-2 to Polbathic A.
In a double header to clear an outstanding match, Luckett won the re-arranged game against Menheniot 3-2, but Menheniot had the same scoreline in their normal fixture.
Elsewhere, St Ive’s slim promotion hopes continue with a 3-2 success over Trevelmond.
PREMIER DIVISION: St Dominick A 5-0 Pelynt B (Martin Pitcher 55-15 Phil Hearnden; Andrew Pearce 69-31 Andy Gallantry; Ian Hunn 51-14 Oliver Rounsevell; Tony Farrant 74-16 Ethan Kit; Martin Pitcher 86-13 Steve Eastley); Pelynt A 1-4 St Dominick B (Chris Mitchell 32-55 Adrian Olver; Nigel Talling 57-54 Martin Hunn; Jamie Daniell 31-71 Darren Hunn (58); Les Cudmore 22-79 Peter Tancock; John Daniell 36-51 Martyn Searle); Looe Social 2-3 Lerryn (Matt Vessey 67-60 Chris Langmaid; Darren Lock (40) 86 -1 Will Waters; Jerry Richards 43-58 Andrew Boraston; Nick Schween 27-62 James Stevens; Neil Marshall 39-70 Roger Hawken (28); Freathy 5-0 Trewidland (Simon Deacon 57-28 Robbie Bendelow; James Edmonds (38 & 25) 93-9 Guy Williams; Anthony West 62-27 Gary Bendelow; Chris Trick 47-38 Paul Walker; Dave Nicholls 57-23 Arthur Thompson; Calstock 3-2 Downderry A (Viv Wilton 50-9 Rob Gascoigne; Liam Jones 35-76 Nigel Gilbert; Darryl Edmunds 52-22 Paul Woodman; Kevin Rich 43-41 Richard Broad; Ian Rea 36-53 Phil Ormond); St Neot 5-0 Pelynt D (Steve Courts 79-28 Gerry Markwell; Ian Hawke 59-30 Darryl Northcott; Nigel Collins 47-42 Richard Coombes; Mark Gregory 59-31 Darell Hidson Andrew Tamblyn 61-49 Keith Armitage).
DIVISION ONE: Polbathic B 2-3 Liskeard Cons (Olly Daw 52-16 Dan Marchant; Rob Ivey 39-61 Russell Hemmings; Steve Cocks 30-55 Terry Hooper (27); Darren Worden 53-37 Mark Snell; Anita Ivey 29-58 Russell Hemmings; Essa Club 3-2 Dobwalls (Mark Summerfield 63-30 Roger Mitchell; Nigel Edmonds 43-42 Wayne Sibley; Simon Clarke 53-39 Tony Dodd; Adrian Tomkies 5-43 Andy Cole; Dan Billing 33-57 Wayne Paffey); Downderry B 1-4 Lanreath (Anthony Prowse 59-38 David Pendray; Alan Swabey 36-55 Tom Marjoram; Dave Trenerry 33-45 Mark Facey; Brian Stone 35-66 Michael Haley; Mick Crutchley 22-44 Darren Coysh); St Germans 2-3 Polbathic A (Billy True 23-43 Ollie Manley; Ed Crocker 22-48 Valighan Delbridge; Sam Hughes 47-17 Mike Warr; Mick Dodkins 23-55 Richard Baptie; Joni Robertson 50-25 James Bond); St Ive 3-2 Trevelmond (Callum Bunkum 33-60 Aiden Williams; Ivan Hancocks 56-35 Darren O'Shea; Gordon Willey 35-46 Mike Scott Snr; Chris Perring 63-38 Vanessa Scott; Adrian James 51-26 Phil Johns).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.