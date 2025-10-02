WH Bond Liskeard and District Snooker League Week Five round-up
DEFENDING champions and unbeaten St Dominick A opened up a six-point lead in the Premier Division with Martin Pitcher improving on the highest break knocking in a 62 against clubmate Martin Hunn. He was supported with breaks from Chris Bond (28) and Andrew Pearce (30) in their 4-1 win.
Second-placed Looe Social had Darran Lock cracking in a 23 against Gerry Markwell and raced to a 3-0 lead, only for Richard Coombes and Keith Armitage to win the last two frames for Pelynt D.
Winless Trewidland slipped to bottom despite Paul Walker producing a 29 break against Anthony Maddams.
Wins for Jamie and John Daniell plus Chris Mitchell set Pelynt A up for their first win of the season.
St Neot travelled to Downderry A and had Nigel Collins pocketing a break of 33 and went 4-0 up, before Phil Ormand stopped the whitewash by beating Mark Story.
James Edmonds whipped in a 32 break in his win over Calstock's Viv Wilton this set them up for a 3-2 win.
Chris Langmaid won the deciding frame for Lerryn against Pelynt B.
In Division One, Downderry B picked up their first win with Alan Swabey hitting his first league break, a 30 as they won 4-1 against Menheniot.
The curse of the Runabout hit Luckett this week as St Ive’s Adrian James won a decider against Andrew Pengelly.
Leaders Essa Club nearly came unstuck at Trevelmond who saw Aiden Williams make a 28 break. Simon Clarke won the decider for Essa.
Lanreath moved into second as they beat lowly St Germans 4-1 with Nick Avis being the sole the winner another match went to a deciding frame.
Two teams hoping to be near the top come the end of season met with Dobwalls’ Andy Cole defeating Liskeard Cons’ Terry Hooper in a decider.
In the Polbathic derby, Ollie Manley was the only A team winner in a black ball game against Anita Ivey as the B’s won 4-1.
Frame Scores: Pelynt B 2 Lerryn 3: Steve Eastley 36-38 Andrew Boraston, Tim Treeby 41-67 Will Waters, Andy Gallantry 52-36 James Stevens, Phil Hearnden 60-32 Roger Hawken, Ethan Kit 11-59 Chris Langmaid; St Dominick B 1 St Dominick A 4: Peter Tancock 15-69 Chris Bond (28), Adrian Olver 13-62 Andrew Pearce (30), Martin Hunn 0-88 Martin Pitcher (62), Darren Hunn 32-60 Ian Hunn, Martyn Searle 78-40 Tony Farrant; Trewidland 2 Pelynt A 3: Gary Bendelow 66-41 Nigel Talling, Guy Williams 27-65 Jamie Daniell, Paul Walker (29) 65-11 Anthony Maddams, Robbie Bendelow 21-63 John Daniell, Arthur Thompson 27-57 Chris Mitchell; Calstock 2 Freathy 3: Liam Jones 61-22 Dave Nicholls, Viv Wilton 16-81 James Edmonds (32), Darryl Edmunds 22-76 Chris Trick, Kevin Rich 66-16 Simon Deacon, Malcolm Floyd 35-61 Anthony West; Downderry A 1 St Neot 4: Phil Ormond 36-62 Nigel Collins (33), Paul Woodman 44-49 Andrew Tamblyn, Nigel Gilbert 16-75 Ian Hawke, Nigel Doble 39-46 Steve Courts, Phil Ormond 73-41 Mark Story; Pelynt D 2 Looe Social 3: Gerry Markwell 38-75 Darren Lock (25), Darryl Northcott 33-38 Jerry Richards, Johnny Gascoigne 40-61 Matt Vessey, Richard Coombes 50-36 Nick Schween, Keith Armitage 55-44 Neil Marshall.
DIVISION ONE: Trevelmond 2 Essa Club 3: Wesley Hoskins 22-50 Simon Clarke, Mike Scott Snr 28-48 Dan Billing, Vanessa Scott 64-61 Mark Richardson, Aiden Williams (28) 61-21 Joff Elias, Darren O'Shea 37-47 Simon Clarke; Liskeard Cons 2 Dobwalls 3: Russell Hemmings 58-25 Wayne Sibley, Mark Snell 42-54 Tony Dodd, Rob Simpson 38-68 Roger Mitchell, Dan Marchant 58-38 Wayne Paffey, Terry Hooper 24-65 Andy Cole; Luckett 2 St Ive 3: Dave Jones 48-42 Ray Bunkum, Danny Hobbs 29-45 Ivan Hancocks, Ivan Judd 31-60 Chris Perring, Aldon Livingston 68-7 Liam Bunkum, Andrew Pengelly 15-57 Adrian James; Menheniot 1 Downderry B 4: Geoff Ransom 51-47 Dave Trenerry, Glenn Allen 29-35 Mick Crutchley, Jason Smith 15-58 Brian Stone, Alan Thomas 35-71 Alan Swabey (30), Nigel Stead 30-34 Steve Morris; Lanreath 4 St Germans 1: David Pendray 54-18 Abi Dodkins, Darren Coysh 41-21 Sam Hughes, Michael Haley 56-25 Mick Dodkins, Mark Facey 68-43 Kyle Mcevoy, Tom Marjoram 32-52 Nick Avis; Polbathic A 1 Polbathic B 4: James Bond 48-62 Olly Daw, Mike Warr 13-60 Steve Cocks, Richard Baptie 39-48 Nathan Gilbert, Ollie Manley 43-42 Anita Ivey, Valighan Delbridge 10-57 Darren Worden.
