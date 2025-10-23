Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, October 25
THINGS are looking rosy at Torpoint Athletic at the moment with the East Cornwall side on the crest of a wave at the top of the division.
The Mill-based outfit are ahead on goal difference from long-time leaders Clevedon Town with a game in-hand, having won 11 and drawn just three of their 14 games so far.
It is a remarkable turnaround from the first half of last season where they looked set for a battle to avoid relegation, however the return of Dean Cardew, firstly with Ryan Fice and latterly with Karl Curtis has worked wonders.
That said, Step Five football is an unforgiving environment with plenty of big clubs looking to make their way into the Southern League.
The Point face a tough test on Saturday when they welcome fifth-placed Sidmouth Town.
The Vikings – who Torpoint won 4-2 at in the FA Cup back in August – cruised to the South West Peninsula League Premier East crown last term and have continued that momentum to sit in the final play-off spot.
The East Devon outfit have managed to put together a fine squad and have the most important knack of all, scoring goals but keeping it tight at the back.
They have the second best goal difference in the division with plus 20, only three behind Torpoint.
The Cornishmen have conceded just nine goals, while Sidmouth themselves are only three worse off, but have lost three times and drawn twice.
Elsewhere in the division, the other five Cornish clubs are in action as they look to work their way up the table.
Saltash, sitting pretty in fourth, have found the net most times in the league with 37 from 15 starts and will fancy their chances of adding to that tomorrow when they visit bottom side Nailsea and Tickenham.
The Somerset outfit were beaten 5-0 by Torpoint last weekend and recently were beaten by previously winless St Austell.
St Austell’s victory over Nailsea moved them off the foot of the standings at Nailsea’s expense, and Adam Castlehouse will hope to continue that momentum at Shepton Mallet.
A long trip into Somerset will test the Lillywhites but they at least travel just six points behind Oldland Abbotonians.
Oldland are at St Austell’s neighbours St Blazey who, after a six-match unbeaten run, were walloped 5-1 by in-form Newquay in the Les Phillips Cup on Wednesday night.
However, the Green and Blacks’ league form has been steady and they will need to move on quickly.
Newquay bounced back from their FA Vase disappointment at Hallen with a dominant display at St Blazey and are back on the road as they head to Bridgwater United, a side who sit ninth, one place and just two points clear in the table.
Both sides don’t struggle to find the net, so goals could be on the cards.
Helson Athletic have enjoyed a fine few days in the cup.
They are the only Cornish side remaining in the FA Vase following a 5-0 thrashing of Lydney Town on Saturday, and then saw off St Austell 2-0 on Tuesday night in the Les Phillips Cup.
However, their league form hasn’t been as good and they have dropped down to 12th in the standings having been in the play-off picture in the early weeks.
That said, boss Dan Bua has put together a predominantly young, yet talented squad who could flourish as the season goes on.
They are on their travels this Saturday when they head to a Paulton Rovers side who sit third, just two points adrift of leaders Torpoint.
Western League Premier Division fixtures (3pm): Bridgwater United v Newquay; Brislington v Buckland Athletic; Clevedon Town v Barnstaple Town; Ivybridge Town v Bradford Town; Nailsea and Tickenham v Saltash United; Paulton Rovers v Helston Athletic; Shepton Mallet v St Austell; St Blazey v Oldland Abbotonians; Torpoint Athletic v Sidmouth Town.
