WH Bond Liskeard and District Snooker League latest by Nigel Doble
CAPTAIN Matt Vessey was in fine form for Looe Social on Wednesday night as he hit breaks of 36, 33 and 27 as he beat Colin Bunney from Trewidland who remain bottom.
Looe’s Jerry Richards also made a 25 as they won 5-0.
Calstock made the short trip to St Dominick A and left without a point as Kevin Steed hit the week’s top break – a 53 clearance. Steed also pocketed a 25 break, while Ian Hunn (31) and Andrew Pearce (39) chipped in.
Freathy slipped to third despite winning 3-2 against Pelynt D with James Edmonds producing a 25 break in the deciding frame.
There’s no change at the lower end for Pelynt B as they were whitewashed by St Dominick B.
Lerryn moved another point away from the drop zone but lost 4-1 at Downderry A, while Pelynt A travelled to St Neot hoping to snatch the Runabout back. However, they lost 3-2.
In Division One, St Germans also hoped to reclaim the Runabout Shield from St Ive but lost 4-1 as St Ive’s made a winning 25 break.
Polbathic B leapfrogged Menheniot with a 4-1 success with Lee Crocker being the only winner against his old side.
Downderry B raced into a 2-0 lead but Trevelmond stepped up a gear with wins for Darren O'Shea, Vanessa Scott and Aiden Williams to go level on points with their opponents.
At the top, Lanreath almost caused a shock at Essa Club as they came back from 2-1 down, only to see Nigel Edmonds winning the deciding frame against Tom Marjoram.
Second-placed Dobwalls are just a point behind as they defeated Luckett 4-1, while Liskeard Cons took a hit going down 3-2 to Polbathic A to remain third.
PREMIER RESULTS (WEEK NINE): Lerryn 1 Downderry A 4: Andrew Boraston 31-55 Richard Broad; Roger Hawken 7-60 Phil Ormond; Will Waters 56-32 Rob Gascoigne; James Stevens 29-75 Paul Woodman; Chris Langmaid 61-63 Brian Parnell; Pelynt B 0 St Dominick B 5: Oliver Rounsevell 37-51 Martyn Searle; Tim Treeby 24-52 Martin Hunn; Steve Eastley 25-50 Peter Tancock; Andy Gallantry 44-58 Adrian Olver; Phil Hearnden 43-53 Martyn Searle; Freathy 3 Pelynt D 2: Anthony West 47-43 Darell Hidson; Dave Nicholls 26-66 Darryl Northcott; Chris Trick 47-28 Johnny Gascoigne; Simon Deacon 37-48 Gerry Markwell; James Edmonds (25) 61-17 Keith Armitage; Looe Social 5 Trewidland 0: Matt Vessey (33, 27, 36) 106-2 Colin Bunney; Darren Lock 75-69 Paul Walker; Jerry Richards (25) 59-27 Gary Bendelow; Nick Schween 61-23 Arthur Thompson; Neil Marshall 62-44 Guy Williams; St Dominick A 5 Calstock 0: Tony Farrant 62-41 Kevin Rich; Kevin Steed (28, 53cl) 105-9 Ian Rea; Mike Beale 39-26 Malcolm Floyd; Ian Hunn (31) 73-43 Viv Wilton; Andrew Pearce (39) 79-6 Darryl Edmunds; St Neot 3 Pelynt A 2: Mark Pearce 67-48 Les Cudmore; Ian Hawke 60-19 Jamie Daniell; Nigel Collins 32-48 John Daniell; Steve Courts 60-47 Chris Mitchell; Ian Hawke 35-44 Anthony Maddams.
DIVISION ONE (WEEK NINE): Dobwalls 4 Luckett 1: Mark Newin 45-48 Dave Jones; Andy Cole 70-47 Ivan Judd; Roger Mitchell 57-26 Aldon Livingston; Gavin Hughes 61-51 Andrew Pengelly; Wayne Paffey 57-48 Danny Hobbs; Liskeard Cons 2 Polbathic A 3: Dan Marchant 44-61 Ollie Manley; Terry Hooper 19-44 Mike Warr; Russell Hemmings 44-55 James Bond; Rob Simpson 66-30 Richard Baptie; Mark Snell 48-35 Valighan Delbridge; Downderry B 2 Trevelmond 3: Steve Morris 71-12 Carl Abrahams; Alan Swabey 65-23 Mike Scott Snr; Dave Trenerry 23-61 Darren O'Shea; Brian Stone 24-62 Vanessa Scott; Mick Crutchley 45-55 Aiden Williams; Essa Club 3 Lanreath 2: Mark Summerfield 51-16 Darren Coysh; Simon Clarke 20-39 David Pendray; Dan Billing 48-31 Michael Haley; Adrian Tomkies 17-55 Mark Facey; Nigel Edmonds 35-19 Tom Marjoram; Polbathic B 4 Menheniot 1: Anita Ivey 39-50 Lee Crocker; Stephen Edwards 35-33 Geoff Ransom; Olly Daw 65-52 Glenn Allen; Darren Worden 48-26 Nigel Stead; Steve Cocks 51-21 Jason Smith; St Ive 4 St Germans 1: Callum Bunkum 67-44 Kyle Mcevoy; Liam Bunkum 23-52 Sam Hughes; Ivan Hancocks 48-17 Billy True; Chris Perring 53-8 Joni Robertson; Adrian James (25) 63-22 Julian True.
