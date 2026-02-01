For two teams chasing that runners-up spot, St Neot came away from St Dominick B with a 3-2 win to leapfrog them up the table, while at Pelynt D despite winning breaks from leaders St Dominick A's Martin Pitcher cracking in a 37 and on form Kevin Steed producing 36 and 26, Gerry Markwell and Darryl Northcott beat Tony Farrant and Ian Hunn to set up a deciding frame in which the Doms’ Andrew Pearce came out on top against Keith Armitage.