WH BOND LISKEARD AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
DIVISION One leaders Essa Club took on Runabout Shield holders Liskeard Cons who ran out 3-2 winners despite late victories for Mark Summerfield and Dan Billing.
Second-placed Dobwalls closed the gap to three points after winning 4-1 against Downderry B whom Mick Crutchley was the sole winner.
Lanreath stay third with a 3-2 success over Menheniot with David Pendray, Tom Marjoram and , while lowly St Germans travelled to Luckett where Joni Robertson lost on the black ball by one point and saw his team lose 4-1.
St Ive’s slim chance of promotion took a hit as they crashed 3-2 to Polbathic who had Richard Baptie, Mike Warr and Ollie Manley all winning, while at Trevelmond, Olly Daw, Steve Cocks and Darren Worden all won for Polbathic B.
For Cocks (832) and Worden (826), this keeps them in the hunt for the Most Wins as five players are on 14/15 victories, including Andy Cole (872), Aldon Livingston (868) and Adrian James (864).
In the Premier, second-placed Looe Social bounced back from their recent defeat with a 5-0 win over second from bottom Pelynt B who are six points adrift from clubmates Pelynt A who had Jamie Daniell knocking in a 27 break in his win against Downderry A's Phil Ormond. However his side went on to lose 4-1.
Staying bottom with one less win, yet still level on points, are Trewidland. They entertained Calstock who had Kevin Rich knocking in the highest break of the week of 48 as they went on to win 4-1. Robbie Bendelow ensured there was no whitewash in the last match of the night.
For two teams chasing that runners-up spot, St Neot came away from St Dominick B with a 3-2 win to leapfrog them up the table, while at Pelynt D despite winning breaks from leaders St Dominick A's Martin Pitcher cracking in a 37 and on form Kevin Steed producing 36 and 26, Gerry Markwell and Darryl Northcott beat Tony Farrant and Ian Hunn to set up a deciding frame in which the Doms’ Andrew Pearce came out on top against Keith Armitage.
PREMIER DIVISION: Downderry A 4-1 Pelynt A (Nigel Doble 49-30 Nigel Talling; Phil Ormond 37-53 Jamie Daniell (27); Paul Woodman 46-35 John Daniell; Richard Broad 63-41 Chris Mitchell; Nigel Gilbert 80-16 Les Cudmore); St Dominick B 2-3 St Neot (Adrian Olver 4-57 Ian Hawke; Martyn Searle 59-23 Steve Courts; Darren Hunn 59-28 Mark Gregory; Martin Hunn 18-69 Mark Story; Peter Tancock 36-60 Nigel Collins); Pelynt D 2-3 St Dominick A (Richard Coombes 31-75 Martin Pitcher (37); Gerry Markwell 68-34 Tony Farrant; Darryl Northcott 60-29 Ian Hunn; Johnny Gascoigne 21-70 Kevin Steed (36 & 26); Keith Armitage 26-72 Andrew Pearce; Pelynt B 0-5 Looe Social (Andy Gallantry 39-68 Nick Schween; Tim Treeby 5-41 Jerry Richards; Phil Hearnden 49-57 Neil Marshall; Steve Eastley 1-74 Darren Lock; Oliver Rounsevell 8-80 Matt Vessey); Lerryn 1-4 Freathy (Roger Hawken 22-46 Chris Trick; Chris Langmaid 32-66 James Edmonds (32); Will Waters 49-22 Anthony West; James Stevens 17-57 Simon Deacon; Will Waters 8-51 Dave Nicholls (37); Trewidland 1-4 Calstock (Paul Walker 25-65 Kevin Rich (49); Guy Williams 4-43 Viv Wilton; Arthur Thompson 21-50 Darryl Edmunds; Gary Bendelow 20-56 Liam Jones; Robbie Bendelow 62-59 Malcolm Floyd).
DIVISION ONE: Luckett 4-1 St Germans (Ivan Judd 20-54 Mick Dodkins; Aldon Livingston 68-16 Tom Pearson; Simon Berriman 37-6 Abi Dodkins; Andrew Pengelly 47-46 Joni Robertson; Danny Hobbs 47-22 Sam Hughes); Polbathic A 3-2 St Ive (James Bond 25-62 Adrian James; Richard Baptie 60-1 Liam Bunkum; Mike Warr 44-38 Chris Perring; Ollie Manley 48-19 Callum Bunkum; Valighan Delbridge 22-56 Ivan Hancocks); Trevelmond 2-3 Polbathic B (Phil Johns 28-72 Olly Daw; Darren O'Shea 29-73 Steve Cocks; Mike Scott Snr 42-53 Darren Worden; Vanessa Scott 58-22 James Ivey; Aiden Williams 55-34 Anita Ivey); Liskeard Cons 3-2 Essa Club (Mark Snell 48-30 Simon Clarke; Russell Hemmings 50-7 Adrian Tomkies; Rob Simpson 51-39 Nigel Edmonds; Dan Marchant 58-65 Mark Summerfield; Jon Scott 14-74 Dan Billing); Dobwalls 4-1 Downderry B (Wayne Sibley 44-55 Mick Crutchley; Wayne Paffey 64-33 Brian Stone; Roger Mitchell 64-18 Steve Morris; Tony Dodd 36-22 Alan Swabey; Andy Cole 54-22 Anthony Prowse); Lanreath 3-2 Menheniot (Darren Coysh 40-42 Jason Smith; David Pendray 54-24 Geoff Ransom; Tom Marjoram 45-5 John Kelly; Mark Facey 46-32 Nigel Stead; Michael Haley 37-49 Steve Hitchins).
